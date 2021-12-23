An injured snowmobiler is kept warm by a fire while the 442 Squadron from CFB Comox assesses evacuation points in the background. (PHOTO COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY RESCUE SQUAD)

Injured snowmobiler rescued near Klitsa Mountain

Search and rescue crews from Port Alberni and Comox teamed up

Search and rescue crews from Port Alberni and Comox teamed up last weekend to rescue an injured snowmobiler.

On Dec. 19, Alberni Valley Rescue Squad members were called to rescue an injured snowmobiler near Antler Creek (located south of Klitsa Mountain).

Members arrived on scene by off-road vehicles to find the injured subject with other members of their party, who had built a fire to keep them warm.

After AVRS team members reached the subject, a Cormorant helicopter from 442 Squadron Comox arrived to assist with evacuation. Search and rescue volunteers from 442 hoisted the injured snowmobiler into the helicopter overhead and flew them to hospital.

“442 Squadron search and rescue techs are always fantastic to work with and an important part of the teamwork that helps get injured subjects to safety,” AVRS posted on social media after the rescue.

AVRS also praised the work of the snowmobilers who built a fire to kept their injured companion warm.

“Winter accidents do happen, and they often require treatment of shock and hypothermia,” said AVRS. “Preparation can be a significant factor in how these are managed. We get to you as quickly as we can, but weather and terrain can make evacuation challenging, and the cold is unforgiving.”

