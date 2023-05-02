International students experience the Alberni Valley with homestays

Information session to take place at SD70 board office on May 3

Port Alberni’s school district is looking for more homestay families to host international students.

School District 70 (Pacific Rim) has been receiving international students since the late 90s, but there wasn’t a formal program in place until district principal Marc Fryer helped to form the Pacific Rim International Student Program in 2020.

“Because our program was very small, we didn’t have a big drop in enrolment during COVID-19, like the bigger programs did,” said Fryer.

As the country started to open back up, Fryer says the number of students “ballooned” and the program was filled to capacity last year. Now, in the 2022-23 school year, the number has dropped down to a more “realistic” 35-40 students, but the district is always looking for more homestay families to host them.

Canada’s education system is well-known globally, said Fryer, and British Columbia’s education system is particularly strong. But often what brings students to Port Alberni, in particular, is the beauty of the area, and the beauty of its facilities.

“The beauty, even in photographs, of ADSS catches the eye of a lot of families,” explained Deb Hallworth, homestay manager. “And the selection of courses and clubs that they can join.”

“Our location and proximity to all these outdoor activities, being surrounded by forests, mountains and lakes, is a big draw,” added Fryer. “Some kids want the big city, but we’re getting students who want that.”

Finding a homestay family for a student is all about finding a good fit, said Fryer. The program uses profiles from both students and families to make sure they match. In general, for homestays they are looking for people who have a desire to be an “ambassador” for the community and facilitate the student experience of Canadian culture.

Not all host families are connected to ADSS or even the school district—some are single parents, some have young children and some are retired.

“We’re pretty open to all sorts, because we’re looking for a match,” said Fryer. “Every kid is an individual.”

The program offers plenty of experiences for international students, with surfing trips on the west coast and trips to Nanaimo, Victoria and Vancouver for shopping and sightseeing. But homestay families can also offer local experiences, like trips to McLean Mill and Stamp Falls or shopping at craft fairs. Families can introduce their students to holiday traditions and the experience of cooking together in the home. One homestay parent even brings their students to the local library, said Hallworth.

“These kids want to experience as much as they can,” said Hallworth. “Some have very active homes, some not as much. But we want them to experience things. It doesn’t have to cost money. And sometimes it’s neat for the families to see these places through the eyes of a visitor.”

Students do need their own bedroom and a criminal record check is required for potential homestays, as well as a walk-through of the home by school district staff.

The majority of international students are coming from western Europe, and countries like Germany, Italy, France, Belgium, Turkey and Taiwan. Most students speak English, but are looking to perfect the language with some experience in an English-speaking country.

“The day before school, we have an orientation where we walk them around ADSS,” said Hallworth. “The next day they’re in school like any other student. They’re immersed.”

The program is open to students aged 15-18, with the majority of participating students in Grades 10-12. Students can either choose to attend ADSS for one semester or a full year.

The program brings a lot of benefits to the community, said Fryer. For homestays, hosting an international student is an opportunity to experience the world, but also to take pride in their own community. For the school community, it’s an opportunity to see things from a different perspective. For example, during last year’s Remembrance Day ceremony, a German international student spoke about the effect of the world wars on their own country.

“Having students from different countries in a classroom enriches the environment,” Fryer said. “It elevates the discussion in a lot of ways and has you look at things in a whole different way.”

For those interested in becoming a homestay family, the school district will be hosting an information session at the board office (4690 Roger St.) on Wednesday, May 3 at 7 p.m.

More information can be found on the school district website at www.sd70.bc.ca/isp.

