The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. RCMP are investigating after receiving two complaints that pins were found in children’s Halloween candy in Iqaluit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. RCMP are investigating after receiving two complaints that pins were found in children’s Halloween candy in Iqaluit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Iqaluit RCMP investigating reports of pins found in Halloween candy

Two seperate complaints made on consecutive days

RCMP are investigating after receiving two complaints that pins were found in children’s Halloween candy in Iqaluit.

Police say after receiving the first complaint Wednesday, they alerted the community.

As a result, police received a second complaint the following day.

RCMP say the pins are described as approximately one inch long.

They are cautioning parents and guardians to inspect candy before allowing children to eat it.

RELATED: Delta police investigating fireworks-involved assaults after Halloween gathering

RELATED: Investigation into a knife blade in a box of candy reveals no malicious intent

HalloweenRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘It’s going to kill the whole taxi industry’: Protest at Uber hiring fair in Kelowna
Next story
Gulf Islands resident auctioning off a ‘lifetime collection’ of musical instruments

Just Posted

Representatives from Tseshaht Market and Alberni District Co-op stand beside one of the newly-installed gas pumps during a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Oct. 29. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Tseshaht Market partners with Co-op for fuel

Learn about pen and ink watercoloiur washes with artist Jim Sears at The Grove at Harbour Quay on Dec. 3, 2022. (THE GROVE SCREENSHOT)
ARTS AROUND: Learn pen and ink techniques with Jim Sears

Aaron Badovinac of the Port Alberni Black Sheep breaks away from the scrum with the ball during a game against Trinity Western University on Oct. 29. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Black Sheep bounce back with rugby win

Lynda Currey, left, Shelley Penner, Marcia Green and Debra Luecke are part of the executive celebrating 50 years of Christmas in the Valley Arts and Crafts Fair. (Missing from photo: Kate McKinley, Michelle Gagnon and Amanda Price). (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Christmas in the Valley celebrates 50th anniversary in Port Alberni