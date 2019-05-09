B.C. Mountie’s warning to not talk on phone to driver at drive-thru sparks online rage

Police say it was just a ‘quick reminder’ for driver who was on phone before pulling into drive-thru

Surrey Mounties say they are not targeting motorists in fast-food drive-thrus for distracted driving and ticketing them for being on their cell phones.

Nevertheless, social media is abuzz after video surfaced of a Surrey RCMP approaching the driver of a vehicle in a McDonald’s drive-thru.

On May 8, Twitter user @DrDangles87 posted a video of a Mountie walking through a parking lot and up to a vehicle going through the drive-thru. The Twitter user asked if RCMP is “actually out here ticketing people for using their phones at a drive thru.”

“Is this a joke? This is harrassment,” the Tweet reads.

Surrey RCMP responded saying this happened two weeks ago, and the officer “issued a verbal warning to the driver after observing them allegedly using a device while driving prior to entering the drive thru area.”

Police said a ticket was not issued.

The officer, Surrey RCMP said, was in the area “following up on an unrelated investigation.”

“They were not conducting targeted enforcement in the drive-thru.”

#RCMP is actually out here ticketing people for using their phones at a drive thru. Is this a joke? This is harassment. pic.twitter.com/N4i59bS7AP — Tej Dhaliwal (@DrDangles87) May 8, 2019

Corporal Elenore Sturko told the Now-Leader the incident arose from something “that didn’t have anything to do with the drive-thru.”

She said two officers were in the area investigating something else and were pulling into the McDonald’s parking lot when they saw a motorist, prior to being in the drive-thru, talking on a cell phone.

“The person drove right by them talking on the phone,” she said. “The person was chatting on their phone. They weren’t in there targeting, they just saw a person drive by on their phone.”

Sturko said they told the motorist what they were doing was illegal, as a “quick reminder.”

“It is standard practise for an officer who sees someone committing a dangerous act like talking on a cellphone to engage with members of the public and make the decision at the time whether, based on their discretion what they’ve observed, whether they would issue a ticket or a warning.

“In this case they had observed a person who was in violation of the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act by operating an electronic device while driving, and could have received a pretty hefty fine, but instead opted to give that person just a warning,” Sturko said. “Regardless of the fact that it’s a drive-thru or a parking lot, under the Motor Vehicle Act those are considered part of the roadway and still subject to enforcement of the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act.”

That said, she added, “I can tell you that officers are not targetting drive-thrus. We are not targeting drive-thrus.”

So i guess this is useless.

Thanks for trying @McDonaldsCanada pic.twitter.com/BLtj0fzNm8 — 𝐢𝐀𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐊𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚 (@iAmitKhanna) May 9, 2019

That is terrible. It is arguable that a drive-thru is private property and not governed by the MVA. I would take that case. — Kyla Lee (@IRPlawyer) May 9, 2019

However I may point out the only legal way to use your cellphone in a car is with it parked and turned off. How many people know that I wonder. That is the actual law. I do entirely agree that this is a little overboard but people shouldnt even touch their phones in their cars. — Josh The Zamboni Guy (@JoshZamboniGuy) May 9, 2019

wow what a goof. on mchappy day too!!!!! 😂😂 — #ThankYouSedins (@xBraedenn) May 8, 2019

That's the most ridiculous thing I've ever seen. — DunnMan (@DunnMan77) May 8, 2019

Yup pretty dangerous in those drive thru’s … — Vett (@RVetts) May 8, 2019

That's the RCMP for ya'. Completely out of bounds. — Donna (@daisyface1) May 9, 2019

Why don't they go catch some drug dealers or something 🙄 — Care 🇨🇦 (@Carezzzz) May 9, 2019

@SurreyRCMP needs to get a life. 🙄 what part of this is causing any safety issues to the public …. — samaooo (@samim229) May 9, 2019



