Island 3 as it left Romania earlier this year. (Photo courtesy BC Ferries)

Island 3 as it left Romania earlier this year. (Photo courtesy BC Ferries)

Island 3 joins BC Ferries’ fleet

Battery-equipped vessel will arrive to Ogden Point after two-month voyage from Romania

Residents travelling between Campbell River and Quadra Island can look forward to the arrival of Island 3, BC Ferries’ newest Island Class ferry, at Ogden Point Thursday morning, July 22.

Island 3 first set sail independently from Damen Shipyards Galati in Romania on May 19, travelling at about 10,700 nautical miles. Once at Ogden Point, it will undergo final inspections and be endowed to BC Ferries before continuing on to Point Hope Maritime in the Upper Harbour later on Thursday.

RELATED READ: Return of cruise ships will buoy Greater Victoria businesses

Island Class vessels come with batteries and hybrid technology in anticipation of an eventual transition to solely operating electronically. BC Ferries said in a statement that the newer design model reduces underwater noise levels and emissions and improves customer service.

Dock fits and crew familiarization are already complete for Island 3, with BC Ferries now leaning toward standardizing its Island Class model. Island 3 will run between Campbell River and Quadra Island starting in 2022, as will BC Ferries’ next Island Class vessel, Island 4. Both ferries will be renamed later this summer.

For more information, visit bcferries.com.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerriesFerrytravel

Previous story
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District EOC receives almost $39K for training, equipment
Next story
Feds host Islamophobia summit after series of deadly attacks across Canada

Just Posted

Secret Beach Campground general manager Noah Plonka takes a breather after riding laps around the new dirt pump track. (Nora O’Malley photo)
Toquaht Nation ready to welcome guests to Secret Beach Campground and Marina

Members of the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District’s emergency operations centre participate in five days of training at the end of June 2021. The training was paid for with a grant from provincial emergency preparedness funding. (PHOTO COURTESY HEATHER ZENNER, EOC)
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District EOC receives almost $39K for training, equipment

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Wayne Johnstone wins Partner with a Pro event

Michael Lee, MLA for Vancouver-Langara and candidate for the B.C. Liberal Party leadership, stops at the Port Alberni waterfront during a tour of Vancouver Island, July 15, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
B.C. Liberals must rebuild party trust, says leadership candidate