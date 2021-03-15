There’s plenty of action during filming of The Baker’s Son. (Photo by Don Bodger)

There’s plenty of action during filming of The Baker’s Son. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Island community provides the perfect small town atmosphere for movie shoot

Chemainus takes on the persona of Windward, Washington for Hallmark production

Chemainus is now known as Windward, Washington during filming of The Baker’s Son.

The Hallmark movie is being filmed by Minute-Road Production Limited until the end of the week in a portion of the downtown core on Willow Street between Victoria and Mill Street.

Changes to the Chemainus landscape have sprung up, with McBride’s taking over as the name of the Willow Street Cafe which is the primary shooting location. Ironically, as local residents know, McBride’s is the name of the community’s iconic service station but its alter ego has the reputation for being “the best coffee in town” according to a sign outside the establishment.

Banners reading “Welcome To Windward, Washington,” a place apparently established in 1830, line the street. There’s also a Windward Realty office next to McBride’s.

The other obvious change to that part of town is the presence of American flags at the entrance to the Western Forest Products Chemainus sawmill for the backdrop to the movie.

Underneath all the window dressing, it’s still Chemainus and folks can look forward to seeing the familiar town sites in the finished product.

“We selected it because it’s so great,” said Steve Kinghorn, the location manager. “It’s a very pretty small town.

“We were scouting around for the last month.”

There is a real Windward High School in Bellingham, Washington but the fictional Windward is pegged as a coastal town in Washington state for the movie.

After shooting wraps up in Chemainus at the end of the week, the scene shifts for two days to Cowichan Bay – Monday at True Grain Bread and Tuesday at the dock – before wrapping up in Victoria for eight days. Filming ends on April 1.

“This will probably be on the air by late spring – I would say by June,” said Kinghorn.

“For people trying to look out for it, a lot of our movies show up on the W Channel.”

The exact story line is being kept under wraps, other than Kinghorn saying “it’s a romantic comedy. This is a little bit more of a comedy than the love story.”

People who’ve never seen a movie being filmed before will quickly discover it’s a painstaking process. Each scene requires several rehearsals and then numerous takes.

Such things as an ambulance siren in the background, a helicopter flying overhead and even the sun coming up and going back behind the clouds required delays in the process Monday to get all the scenes just right.

Otherwise, it was an ideal day to begin shooting except for a chilly start until the sun broke through for most of the day.

Related story: Hallmark movie crews moving into Chemainus for the week

The film brought a large influx of personnel into the community with cast and crew.

“Probably 50 here plus the background extras and the cast,” noted Kinghorn.

“Everyone’s been very welcoming,” he added.

Kinghorn said four productions, including the Baker’s Son, are expected to be completed for Hallmark by the middle of May amid a busy shooting schedule.

Like every other industry, it’s been a different time for movie productions.

“We’ve got very strict COVID protocols in place,” Kinghorn indicated. “The industry opened up after about a three-month hiatus. We opened up about the first of July.”

The benefits of the attention the film will bring to town are considered significant once full-fledged tourism returns.

“This is the best thing that could happen to Chemainus and put them on the map internationally,” said Don Goodman, co-owner of the Willow Street Cafe, who also lives upstairs and has a bird’s eye view of the filming.

Willow Street Cafe closed for the week, with the movie’s cast and crew taking over the building.

“They’re decorating to their taste,” noted Goodman. “They’ve even got curtains on the windows.”

“This is a natural location,” he added of Chemainus as a whole. “Every year there should be something.

“I think we could use a college of the arts to support the theatre and the jobs.”

The Baker’s Son is being directed by Mark Jean.

EntertainmentFilm industryMovies

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Make-up touch-ups are applied during a break in shooting for The Baker’s Son. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Make-up touch-ups are applied during a break in shooting for The Baker’s Son. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Cameraman zeroes in on shooting a scene. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Cameraman zeroes in on shooting a scene. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Camera and sound crew set up for a shot. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Camera and sound crew set up for a shot. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Crew sets up for shooting in The Baker’s Son. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Crew sets up for shooting in The Baker’s Son. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Matthew Blecha, assistant director for The Baker’s Son, makes a point before filming begins. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Matthew Blecha, assistant director for The Baker’s Son, makes a point before filming begins. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Actors swing into action for scene rehearsal. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Actors swing into action for scene rehearsal. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Sound work requires a steady hand. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Sound work requires a steady hand. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Extras for The Baker’s Son get ready to move into place. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Extras for The Baker’s Son get ready to move into place. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Dylan Castro is tasked with traffic control on Willow Street. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Dylan Castro is tasked with traffic control on Willow Street. (Photo by Don Bodger)

All hands are on deck for shooting of The Baker’s Son in downtown Chemainus. (Photo by Don Bodger)

All hands are on deck for shooting of The Baker’s Son in downtown Chemainus. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Scene during filming of The Baker’s Son in downtown Chemainus Monday. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Scene during filming of The Baker’s Son in downtown Chemainus Monday. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 infections still spreading as vaccination underway
Next story
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Just Posted

Bulldogs forward Josh Van Unen dishes a pass to a teammate through traffic during a Tuesday, Oct. 27 preseason game against the Victoria Grizzlies. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Port Alberni to host Island Division for BCHL’s 2020-21 season

18-game Vancouver Island schedule set to start in early April at Alberni Valley Multiplex

(Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Highway closure to block access to Vancouver Island’s Pacific Rim next week

Hwy. 4 to Ucluelet and Tofino to be shut down in both directions from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 23.

Alicia Puusepp and Chris Pouget are the new owners of Riverbend Cafe & Store on River Road. They have been busy renovating the store over the winter. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
BIZ BEAT: Port Alberni’s Riverbend Cafe makes a comeback

New businesses open in the Alberni Valley, while others mark milestones

Members of the Port Alberni Toy Run, centre, make much-needed donations to the ADSS Breakfast Club, Eighth Avenue Learning Centre and Alberni Women and Community Services Society (ACAWS). The Toy Run continues to raise money from sales of its teddy bears, available at Buy-Low Foods in Port Alberni, and Weavers Leather in Courtenay and Victoria. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni Toy Run teddy bears the gift that keeps on giving

School, outreach programs receive much-needed donations from Toy Run

In 1916, a set of wooden stairs and a footbridge connected the north and south sides of the Dry Creek gully around where Ninth Avenue is now. There were 78 steps on the north side and 58 steps on the south side, and they were called the Golden Stairs. A 1992 newspaper column by historian Jan Peterson notes the origin of the name was ‘undecided.’ This photo is one of 24,000 in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online digital archives. See more about the Golden Stairs at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN01401 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
A LOOK BACK: The ‘Golden Stairs’ of Port Alberni

Take a step back in time with the Alberni Valley Museum

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a new conference in Montreal, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Trudeau is waving off suggestions that the Canada-U. S. border is going to reopen any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: ‘Eventually, but not for today,’ Trudeau says of when Canada-U.S. border might reopen

Trudeau’s recent conversations with President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials have rekindled the debate about reopening the border.

Willow Street between Mill Street and Victoria Street is a busy place Monday as filming for The Baker’s Son gets underway. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Island community provides the perfect small town atmosphere for movie shoot

Chemainus takes on the persona of Windward, Washington for Hallmark production

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

Charlotte Rowse, 96, is one of the first to be vaccinated at the community COVID-19 immunization clinic in Prince Rupert March 14. Community vaccination clinics have opened in communities across B.C. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. COVID-19 infections still spreading as vaccination underway

555 new cases Saturday, 491 Sunday, 460 up to Monday

Police in Nanaimo gather up firearms confiscated following an alleged assault in Harewood on the weekend. (Photo courtesy Brendan Michael Hansen)
Man struck with gun, suspect restrained by bystanders in ‘chaotic’ incident in Nanaimo

One man taken to hospital, two people arrested following altercation Sunday in Harewood

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A photo from 2017 shows Nuchatlaht First Nation members gathered outside the Supreme Court in Vancouver after filing the land title case. ( Nuchatlaht First Nation).
B.C. Supreme Court set to hear historic Indigenous land title case next year

Nuchatlaht First Nation gets its day in court in March 2022, five years after first filing its case

Cowichan Valley’s W. Jeff Leggat is an organizer of the Community Rally to Raise the Rates for Persons living with Permanent Disabilities in B.C. that will take place on the grounds of the legislature building in Victoria on March 18. (Submitted photo)
Islanders rally in Victoria to urge disability pay raise up to the poverty level

Payments currently below poverty level

Work camp for Site C dam project near Fort St. John houses up to 2,000 workers, and features a movie theatre, licensed lounge, hairdresser, running track and basketball court. (B.C. Hydro)
B.C. farms, food processing, industrial camps get COVID-19 vaccine priority

AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in B.C. for outbreak control use

Most Read