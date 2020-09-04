The Comox Valley will be getting new EV charging stations. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Island community to add 10 more electric vehicle stations

The installation of the new stations in the Comox Valley should take place in 2021

Electric vehicle (EV) drivers are getting a boost to the number of places they can recharge their vehicles.

With a recent announcement the region is getting additional EV stations, there will be more than 35 stations, including fast-charging ones, throughout the Comox Valley.

Regional and provincial government officials recently announced the addition of 10 new charging stations. A map from Plug In BC shows there are currently 27 sites distributed throughout the area: 14 in or around Courtenay, three in Comox, two on Hornby Island, one on Denman Island, one in Cumberland, one at Seal Bay Nature Reserve, one near the tourist centre off of Highway 19, one at Mount Washington and three on Highway 19A south of Courtenay between Union Bay and Mud Bay.

Of the 10 new sites, four will be installed in CVRD areas outside of municipalities. Of the other six, three will be added to Courtenay, two to Cumberland and one to Comox.

“The installation of these new charging stations in key locations across the Valley will be a great benefit to our community that is looking towards a greener future,” CVRD board chair Jesse Ketler said in a news release. “By expanding electric vehicle charging access across our region, we are making cleaner transportation options viable for more residents and visitors.”

The Regional District of Nanaimo is working with 11 other local and regional governments to install 28 new charging stations across Vancouver Island.

“Through our CleanBC economic and climate plan, we are expanding the network of electric vehicle charging stations across Vancouver Island,” MLA for Courtenay-Comox Ronna-Rae Leonard said in an earlier news release. “This investment will encourage more people to pick electric vehicles and contribute to the fight against climate change, while exploring the island and supporting the local tourism economy.”

According to the CVRD, it has already considered locations for the new EV stations, as has the Town of Comox, though final decisions will be subject to site feasibility. The City of Courtenay and the Village of Cumberland are expected to decide on sites in their communities sometime this fall.

RELATED STORY: Vandals sever cables at Comox Valley EV charging station

The local governments will be issuing a request for proposals for charging station supply and installation work, with installation likely to follow in 2021.

B.C. government statistics show that in the 10 years since electric vehicles were introduced in the province in November 2009, more than 31,000 EVs have been registered. Last year, EVs made up nine per cent of all light-duty vehicles sold, and the per capita number is the highest in North America, even higher than California at eight per cent.


mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Electric vehicles

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Premier’s office ‘confident’ temporary pandemic pay coming in October
Next story
B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

Just Posted

Tseshaht First Nation and DFO sign fisheries agreement

Announcement comes after two protests

North Island College releases COVID-19 guidelines for fall term

Majority of classes will be offered online, with some blended programs

Vancouver Island First Nations council calls on B.C. to act after first COVID-19 case on reserve

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council representing 14 Nations calls the first case on Mowachaht/Muchalaht reserve a ‘critical situation’

Tseshaht First Nation protests over fishing rights on Somass River

Peaceful demonstration took place in front of Department of Oceans and Fisheries office

ALBERNI GOLF: Breuker gets game of the day

Men’s Club Championship will take place Sept. 12 and 13

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

Longtime NDP MLA Shane Simpson not seeking re-election

The riding has been represented by a New Democrat since its creation in 1991

Victoria mural sponsor says anti-police acronym inappropriate, but fuels debate

Victoria police Chief Del Manak has said the city-sponsored mural on justice issues disrespects members of the police department

Island community to add 10 more electric vehicle stations

The installation of the new stations in the Comox Valley should take place in 2021

Premier’s office ‘confident’ temporary pandemic pay coming in October

B.C. Government Employees’ Union say workers have been waiting long enough to receive it

New B.C. jobs won’t be enough when CERB ends: economist

Unemployment double what it was before COVID-19

Northern B.C. First Nation chief sounds alarm as community mourns loss of 3 youth in 6 weeks

“Covid-19 is going around but that’s not what’s killing us —it’s alcohol and drugs.”

Dead porcupine hung from road sign in North Okanagan

Porcupines are fully protected under the B.C. Wildlife Act

Trudeau says program extension delayed some CERB payments

Trudeau is planning to unveil what he promises will be a bold economic recovery plan in a throne speech on Sept. 23

Most Read