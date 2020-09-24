Island Corridor Foundation launches survey on importance of Vancouver Island rail

“ICF remains 100 per cent committed to the restoration of full rail service on Vancouver Island”

The Island Corridor Foundation has launched a survey to find out how important the rail corridor is to people on Vancouver Island and why.

“ICF remains 100 per cent committed to the restoration of full rail service on Vancouver Island. We continue to advocate for immediate action from our provincial government as it will not only provide a lasting and viable transportation option but will bring both immediate, and long term, economic benefits and stimulus to Vancouver Island,” the ICF said in a press release.

“We are not alone in our view in particular as it relates to the economic recovery of British Columbia in what are clearly very unique and trying times due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.”

The ICF goes on to say that the BC Chamber of Commerce, the South Island Prosperity Project and Transportation Action Canada have all recommended the provincial government prioritize the preservation of the rail infrastructure in order to provide much needed commuter and intercity rail service.

The island corridor provides “essential economic, social and cultural links to communities across the Island,” the ICF said.

The survey (which can be seen here) is designed to help guide the ICF “through the process of bringing rail back to life on Vancouver Island with our provincial, municipal and First Nations partners.

“We know everyone is busy so have kept the survey to less than four minutes.”

