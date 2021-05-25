Island Corridor Foundation refreshes board with five new members

ICF board will be co-chaired by Ladysmith Mayor and Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council president

The mayor of Ladysmith and chairperson of the Cowichan Valley Regional District is a new co-chair of the Island Corridor Foundation’s board of directors.

In a press release, the non-profit foundation, which owns and maintains the Vancouver Island rail corridor, announced that Aaron Stone, CVRD chairperson and Ladysmith mayor, will join Tyler Brown, Regional District of Nanaimo chairperson; Bill Yoachim, Snuneymuxw First Nation councillor; Brent Edwards, Snaw-Naw-As First Nation councillor; and Charlene Everson, K’omoks First Nation councillor; on the board.

Stone will also serve as ICF board co-chairperson alongside longtime board member Judith Sayers, Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council president and Vancouver Island University chancellor. All new directors will serve a two-year term, the press release said.

Larry Stevenson, ICF CEO, said he was pleased to welcome the new members and looks forward to the “unique and diverse expertise and perspective” they will bring.

Stone expressed similar sentiments, saying he’s excited to work with Sayers and the other board members “as we lead the next chapter in returning rail service to Vancouver Island.”

