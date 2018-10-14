Island Corridor Foundation to hold public meetings around Island

First meeting to held in Duncan on Nov. 7

The Island Corridor Foundation will be holding a series of town hall-style discussions around Vancouver Island in November.

The meeting schedule is as follows:

November 7, 2018 in Duncan at the Ramada – 140 Trans-Canada Hwy, Duncan BC 7pm-9pm

November 8, 2018 in Langford at the Holiday Inn Express – 318 Wale Road, Colwood, BC 7pm-9pm

November 13, 2018 in Courtenay at the Best Western, Westerly Hotel – 1590 Cliffe Ave, Courtenay, BC 7pm-9pm

November 14, 2018 in Esquimalt at the Archie Browning Sports Centre in the Crowsnest Room located on the second floor. 1151 Esquimalt Road, Esquimalt BC 7pm-9pm

November 19, 2018 in Nanaimo at the Coast Bastion Hotel – 11 Bastion Street, Nanaimo, BC 7pm-9pm

November 22, 2018 in Parksville at the Beach Club Resort – 181 Beachside Dr, Parksville, BC 7pm-9pm

November 28, 2018, in Port Alberni at the Best Western Plus Barclay – 4277 Stamp Avenue, Port Alberni, BC 7pm-9pm

The discussions will be hosted by the ICF’s new CEO Larry Stevenson, Andrea Thomas, manager of corridor development, and Nicole Norris, the ICF’s First Nations liaison.

The meetings are intended to be informal discussions about the foundation, what it is and what it does, and also to bring everyone up to date on what has been happening with the rail corridor.