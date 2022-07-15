The Malahat will see more work overnight from July 18 to 20 as repairs from last fall’s intense rains continue. (Courtesy BC Transportation)

The Malahat will see more work overnight from July 18 to 20 as repairs from last fall’s intense rains continue. (Courtesy BC Transportation)

Island drivers to face delays on Malahat during overnight work next week

Crews will be changing the lane configuration near Tunnel Hill ahead of permanent repairs

Drivers travelling overnight on the Malahat early next week are being advised of delays due to construction work at Tunnel Hill.

Crews will be shifting the lane configuration in the area ahead of permanent repairs. Single-lane alternating travel will be in place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday (July 18) through Wednesday (July 20).

Drivers can expect delays as long as 20 minutes, the province says, and they may also experience short traffic stoppages early in the night as construction equipment is brought to the site.

The overnight work will include painting temporary lines along with relocating barriers and safety equipment. The lanes need to be reconfigured to allow for the movement of equipment off to the side of traffic lanes, which the province says is being done to minimize driving disruptions.

The ministry of transportation said current lane widths won’t be reduced during the work and speed limits will be posted through the site for the duration of the project.

In the spring, the province warned more repairs to the Malahat’s drainage and slope stability would be needed over the summer to fix the damage from last fall’s intense rain events.

READ: More Malahat construction, expected to start this summer, will take a year to complete

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

malahatWest Shore

Previous story
Reports multiply of windows being shot out of occupied cars in downtown Duncan
Next story
Day two: Wildfire near Lytton doubles in size to 500 ha.

Just Posted

A Port Alberni pitcher strikes out a batter for the Ladysmith Lightning on Sunday, July 10. Ladysmith ended up winning the game 11-1. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni hosts U15 softball provincials

Alberni Valley Visitors’ Centre Ambassadors Peter Kaegi, clockwise from top left, Bud Munsil, Dawna MacMillan and Ian Staton have met people from all over the world in their volunteer capacity. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Ambassadors proud to represent Port Alberni

Declan Fines and Rhys Galloway have been selected to represent Vancouver Island at the BC Summer Games later this year. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni lacrosse players headed to BC Summer Games

The Beaver Creek Fire Hall, located on Beaver Creek Road. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Man found dead after Beaver Creek firefighters spot burning house while on another call