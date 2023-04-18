Island governments urged to take ‘reconcili-action’ with Indigenous communities

John Jack, council member for Huu-ay-aht First Nations, left, Travis Hall of the Heiltsuk Nation, and Brent Mueller, director of governance relations for the province, all spoke during the Reconcili-Action discussion panel at the Association of Vancouver Island and Coastal Communities held on Sunday, April 16. (Mandy Moraes/News Bulletin)

A discussion regarding reconciliation and how to develop meaningful relationships between Indigenous communities and local governments was held at the Association of Vancouver Island and Coastal Communities convention in Nanaimo this weekend.

“We’re very fortunate in British Columbia to have such a diverse group of First Nations,” said Brent Mueller, director of governance relations for the province, on Sunday, April 16. “We have over 200 of the 600 across Canada. That brings with it language, culture and diversity. But the one thing we need to work on – we didn’t do our homework way back when – were treaties and agreements.”

He said that inclusive regional governance enables treaty First Nations to sit at the regional district table; however, when that legislation and framework was developed they “didn’t really think about other First Nations” – which is in different context today.

Mueller acknowledged that treaties are not the only path to reconciliation or self-government, and that several regional districts have advocated for other First Nations to sit at the board table. He continued to say that they’re prepared to do the work with the anticipated learning curve of working out an appropriate policy and approach as communities show interest, with collaboration and engagement being key founding principles.

John Jack, council member for Huu-ay-aht First Nations and chairperson for Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District, said that when his nation’s treaty became effective in 2011, they were given the option to join the regional district as a full voting member.

“We saw it as a way to create relationships that were necessary for our success into the future,” he said. “Our treaty was primarily about self-government, ownership, control of our own resources – but also economic development and relationship-building. Those two are intertwined and will continue to be increasingly so over the next 50 years.”

Jack believes that over the next two generations, all First Nations will move forward with asserting rights and title in the province, and as that happens, what will remain important is understanding the context of First Nations in terms of history, internal development and future goals.

“And the fact that they are inherently more collectively minded than many communities are in the rest of British Columbia,” he added.

Throughout his presentation, Jack advised that municipal and local government officials will likely have to “go more than halfway more than half the time” when trying to establish and build relationships with First Nations communities, which may result in unforeseen consequences, whether they be good, troubling or complicated.

“Many of you will have to deal with First Nations leaders who are street fighters – who have to fight for every bit of territory, every bit of money, every vote in order to move forward. That’s also a part of the culture,” he said. “Your relationships with First Nations matter a lot now and they will matter more in the future.”

He said there is demonstrated value in working together and local relationships are what will keep the economy going in a seemingly “de-globalizing” world.

READ MORE: Vancouver Island communities want to partner on regional homelessness strategy



mandy.moraes@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Follow @mandys_murmurs

Indigenous