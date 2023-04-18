John Jack, council member for Huu-ay-aht First Nations, left, Travis Hall of the Heiltsuk Nation, and Brent Mueller, director of governance relations for the province, all spoke during the Reconcili-Action discussion panel at the Association of Vancouver Island and Coastal Communities held on Sunday, April 16. (Mandy Moraes/News Bulletin)

John Jack, council member for Huu-ay-aht First Nations, left, Travis Hall of the Heiltsuk Nation, and Brent Mueller, director of governance relations for the province, all spoke during the Reconcili-Action discussion panel at the Association of Vancouver Island and Coastal Communities held on Sunday, April 16. (Mandy Moraes/News Bulletin)

Island governments urged to take ‘reconcili-action’ with Indigenous communities

Discussions during AVICC in Nanaimo focused on how to make that happen

A discussion regarding reconciliation and how to develop meaningful relationships between Indigenous communities and local governments was held at the Association of Vancouver Island and Coastal Communities convention in Nanaimo this weekend.

“We’re very fortunate in British Columbia to have such a diverse group of First Nations,” said Brent Mueller, director of governance relations for the province, on Sunday, April 16. “We have over 200 of the 600 across Canada. That brings with it language, culture and diversity. But the one thing we need to work on – we didn’t do our homework way back when – were treaties and agreements.”

He said that inclusive regional governance enables treaty First Nations to sit at the regional district table; however, when that legislation and framework was developed they “didn’t really think about other First Nations” – which is in different context today.

Mueller acknowledged that treaties are not the only path to reconciliation or self-government, and that several regional districts have advocated for other First Nations to sit at the board table. He continued to say that they’re prepared to do the work with the anticipated learning curve of working out an appropriate policy and approach as communities show interest, with collaboration and engagement being key founding principles.

John Jack, council member for Huu-ay-aht First Nations and chairperson for Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District, said that when his nation’s treaty became effective in 2011, they were given the option to join the regional district as a full voting member.

“We saw it as a way to create relationships that were necessary for our success into the future,” he said. “Our treaty was primarily about self-government, ownership, control of our own resources – but also economic development and relationship-building. Those two are intertwined and will continue to be increasingly so over the next 50 years.”

Jack believes that over the next two generations, all First Nations will move forward with asserting rights and title in the province, and as that happens, what will remain important is understanding the context of First Nations in terms of history, internal development and future goals.

“And the fact that they are inherently more collectively minded than many communities are in the rest of British Columbia,” he added.

Throughout his presentation, Jack advised that municipal and local government officials will likely have to “go more than halfway more than half the time” when trying to establish and build relationships with First Nations communities, which may result in unforeseen consequences, whether they be good, troubling or complicated.

“Many of you will have to deal with First Nations leaders who are street fighters – who have to fight for every bit of territory, every bit of money, every vote in order to move forward. That’s also a part of the culture,” he said. “Your relationships with First Nations matter a lot now and they will matter more in the future.”

He said there is demonstrated value in working together and local relationships are what will keep the economy going in a seemingly “de-globalizing” world.

READ MORE: Vancouver Island communities want to partner on regional homelessness strategy


mandy.moraes@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Indigenous

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fox, Dominion reach $787M settlement over election claims
Next story
Vancouver Island man launches app to track BC Ferries in real-time

Just Posted

Lady Rose Marine Services co-owner Greg Willmon, second from right, presents a pair of cheques to, from left, Mike Paquette and Teresa Ludvigson of Ty Watson House Hospice, and Major Michael Ramsay of the Salvation Army. The donations are from a campaign in December 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Lady Rose Marine Services spreads joy to pair of Port Alberni charities

Real estate agent Felicia Dantine (played by Teresa Drew) receives a message from the spirit world during a seance with Andrew Rally (Chris Arthurs), Lillian Troy (Laurie Blakely) and Deidre McDavey (Cydney Pedersen) in a Portal Players Dramatic Society rehearsal of I Hate Hamlet! at the Capitol Theatre. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni’s Portal Players hate Hamlet

Redford Street in Port Alberni is currently blocked due to a police incident. (TERESA BIRD / Alberni Valley News)
Police standoff on Redford Street in Port Alberni leads to arrest

Cody McClary of the Port Alberni Black Sheep tries to break through a wall of Meraloma players during a BC Rugby quarterfinal game on Saturday, April 15. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni Black Sheep headed to BC Rugby semifinals after win against Meraloma

Pop-up banner image