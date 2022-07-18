Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver in 2020. (B.C. government photo)

Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver in 2020. (B.C. government photo)

Island Health hires high-profile pandemic doctor

Dr. Réka Gustafson will become Island’s chief medical health officer in September

Island Health has hired a new chief medical health officer who has gained a high-profile during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health authority, in a press release this month, announced that Dr. Réka Gustafson will become Island Health’s new chief medical health officer and vice-president of population and public health.

Beginning in September, Gustafson will oversee Island Health’s team of medical health officers and work with the health authority’s senior leadership. The release noted that the doctor will work on strategies and initiatives “to drive quality improvements” and will lead her department’s response to the overdose crisis and pandemic response and recovery.

Gustafson joins Island Health from the Provincial Health Services Authority, where she was deputy provincial health officer, providing leadership at the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

“[She] has been at the forefront of the dual public health emergencies of the COVID-19 pandemic and the toxic drug crisis in B.C., providing leadership for evidence-informed public health initiatives, planning and decisions,” noted the release. “She is also a skilled presenter, turning complex data and concepts into understandable information for all audiences, as was experienced at many public briefings throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Dr. Richard Stanwick retired as Island Health’s chief medical health officer earlier this year, and Dr. Murray Fyfe has been interim chief medical health officer.

Kathy MacNeil, Island Health’s president and CEO, said in the release that she’s excited to welcome Gustafson to the health authority.

“We are fortunate to have such an experienced provincial health leader join our organization and provide executive leadership for our population and public health initiatives,” MacNeil said.

READ ALSO: Dr. Richard Stanwick officially retires

READ ALSO: Island Health announces Dr. Richard Stanwick’s retirement at the end of the year


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Health

Previous story
Greater Victoria remains 4th most expensive rental market in Canada: report
Next story
Northwest B.C. public school students report lack of well-being: Survey

Just Posted

Port Alberni Mayor Sharie Minions, left, Janis Joseph, centre, on behalf of the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce, presents Greg Willmon of Lady Rose Marine Services with a 2022 Business Investment award. Willmon purchased the business nearly a year ago. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News
Lady Rose Marine Services adds Sunday run to Bamfield

Darah Pointon and daughter Taylor, 8, hold up a missing poster for Amber Manthorne at the Tseshaht Market. The market has becone a mustering point for friends, family and community searchers who are looking for the Port Alberni woman who hasn’t been seen since July 7, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Hundreds of volunteers spend weekend searching for Amber Manthorne

According to the AV Museum, this photo shows the first aeroplane in Port Alberni, in 1920. A man stands in front of a biplane twirling the propeller. The pilot is in the cockpit. A group of people stand to the left and right of the plane. This is one of 24,000 historical photos in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archive which can be found at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN21530 COURTESY AV MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: The age of flight in Port Alberni

Port Alberni Fire Dept. responded to a fire in a back stairwell of the Harbourview Apartments in the early-morning hours of July 13, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni Fire Dept. called to Harbourview Apartments for fire in stairwell