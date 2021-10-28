Island Health hits new record for single-day COVID-19 cases

Vancouver Island caseload nearly doubles previous days in Thursday report

Thursday’s total of 114 new cases topped the previous record of 107 new COVID-19 cases for Island Health, set on Oct. 5. (Courtesy of Island Health)

Thursday’s total of 114 new cases topped the previous record of 107 new COVID-19 cases for Island Health, set on Oct. 5. (Courtesy of Island Health)

The B.C. government reported 114 COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island for Thursday (Oct. 28), setting a new single-day case record. The previous record of 107 was set on Oct. 5 of this year.

The number marked a significant jump in new cases this week for Island Health, as Tuesday and Wednesday saw only 55 cases each. When asked about the spike, a representative for the health authority was unable to definitively explain the reason for the near doubling of daily cases.

The latest number of new cases brings the total active cases on the Island to 586. There were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported on Thursday for Island Health.

Provincewide, public health teams reported 758 confirmed new cases for the day, with 10 deaths attributed to the coronavirus pandemic.

B.C. health authorities continue to hold appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province.

READ MORE: Victoria General Hospital sets up COVID-19 inpatient unit in response to soaring case counts

Do you have a story tip? Email: tegwyn.hughes@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CoronavirusIsland Health

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count climbs to 758 Thursday, 10 deaths
Next story
Canada leads G20 in financing fossil fuels, lags in renewables funding, report says

Just Posted

Water flowing toward Stamp Falls in Stamp River Provincial Park is strong on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 after the first of two ‘bomb cyclone’ storms hit the Pacific Coast. The fish counter and camera were removed from the fish ladder on Friday in anticipation of even higher water flows. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Water at Stamp Falls running high and fast after back-to-back storm systems

Thursday’s total of 114 new cases topped the previous record of 107 new COVID-19 cases for Island Health, set on Oct. 5. (Courtesy of Island Health)
Island Health hits new record for single-day COVID-19 cases

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. has launched a series of online education workshops for caregivers and people living with dementia. (PHOTO COURTESY ALZHEIMER SOCIETY OF B.C.)
Alzheimer Society of B.C. offers online workshops for caregivers, people with dementia

Ships work to control a fire onboard the MV Zim Kingston about eight kilometres from the shore in Victoria, B.C., on Sunday, October 24, 2021. The container ship caught fire on Saturday and 16 crew members were evacuated and brought to Ogden Point Pier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Drifting shipping containers leave Vancouver Island communities with many questions