Island Health issues drug overdose advisory for Port Alberni

Island Health has issued a drug poisoning and overdose advisory for Port Alberni.

An increase in visits to the emergency department, calls to 911 and anecdotal evidence from on-the-ground health-care teams prompted Island Health to issue the advisory, a spokesperson said.

“Friends, family and community members using opioids and stimulants face increased risk from both injection and inhalation,” the advisory states.

The overdose advisory from Island Health includes several tips on safer drug use, including visiting the local overdose prevention site (Third Avenue and Bute Street, open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.), carrying Naloxone, staggering use with a friend, or downloading and using the Lifeguard app from lifeguarddh.com.

More information on services available to help prevent overdoses and safer use can be found online at islandhealth.ca/overdose.

While other regions of Vancouver Island have had several drug toxicity advisories issued over the past few weeks, the Alberni Valley hasn’t seen one in a few months, said Ron Merk, co-chair of the Community Action Team Port Alberni. “It spikes,” he said, because the illicit drug trade cuts drugs will all sorts of different substances—some of them toxic.

“From a generic perspective in the province, benzoids have been showing up significantly,” he said. Merk did not have information on the makeup of illicit drugs showing up in Port Alberni. Benzodiazepines are sedatives such as Valium or Xanax usually prescribed to treat anxiety.

“This (advisory) is concerning, from my perspective,” Merk said. “As long as we’re not addressing the poisoned drug supply with some sort of safe supply we’re going to get these advisories.”



susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com

Alberni ValleyIsland Healthopioid addictionPort AlberniVancouver Island Health Authority