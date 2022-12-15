Island Health is announcing a new text message alert service to notify people about overdose advisories. (News Bulletin photo)

Island Health is announcing a new text message alert service to notify people about overdose advisories. (News Bulletin photo)

Island Health starts up text alert service to spread word about overdose advisories

Project a partnership with BCCDC and Provincial Health Services Authority

The health authority is implementing another more harm-reduction tool in its efforts to prevent drug poisonings.

Island Health announced a new text message alert service to notify people when overdose advisories come into effect in specific areas of the health authority.

“This initiative lets us share important information about drug poisonings quickly with communities across Vancouver Island,” said Keva Glynn, Island Health’s executive lead for mental health and substance use, in a press release. “It’s another way to help people stay safer and informed.”

The health authority stated in the release that the increase in drug poisonings due to B.C.’s toxic supply has made text alerts necessary. The system was developed by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control and the Provincial Health Services Authority, in partnership with regional health authorities. Interior Health and Fraser Health introduced text message alerts earlier this year.

“Until people who use substances have access to a regulated drug supply, this is one way people can quickly receive information to reduce drug poisoning events and deaths,” said Dr. Alexis Crabtree, public health physician for substance use and harm reduction with the BCCDC’s public health response team.

Those interested in the alert service can text ‘JOIN’ to 253787, and they will receive notifications about overdose advisories as well as tips for safer drug use, the release noted.

In the first 10 months of 2022, there were at least 1,827 drug-poisoning deaths in B.C., according to the latest available preliminary reporting from the B.C. Coroners Service. That death toll includes 313 overdoses in the Island region, with 133 on the south Island, 126 on the central Island and 54 on the north Island.

For general information about the overdose crisis, how to access support and how to offer help, visit http://stopoverdosebc.ca.

EDITORIAL: Protection from toxic drugs comes in many forms

READ ALSO: New overdose prevention service in Nanaimo will accommodate inhalation and injection


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. overdosesBreaking Newsoverdose crisis

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Port Hardy local wins $588k casino jackpot while travelling Vancouver Island
Next story
‘Major breach’ of B.C. health-care data could happen without anyone noticing: report

Just Posted

A pair of ADSS students pose for a photo with a bin full of non-perishables during the Athletic Department’s food drive on Monday, Dec. 5. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni students collect food for the community

The ADSS senior boys basketball team after their third place finish in Courtenay. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni senior boys finish third at Isfeld Ice hoops tournament

Sproat Lake VFD Firefighter Isaac McDonald, left, accepts a donation of food from his Dad, John McDonald, at the Harold Bishop Fire Hall on Pacific Rim Highway, during a food drive on Dec. 10, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department fills vintage firetruck with food

Port Alberni artist Michael Wright builds up the base below his metal sculpture of a grey whale, placed on a berm on San Group property along Stamp Avenue. Wright has since added a green copper sea turtle, and is working on a full-sized basking shark. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni artist Michael Wright finds unorthodox home for metal sculptures