Dr. Mike Benusic, medical health officer for central Vancouver Island. (Photo submitted)

Island Health’s Dr. Mike Benusic details challenges presented by COVID-19 pandemic, opioid crisis

Podcast: Medical health officer embraces new role

The PQB News has launched a podcast, PQBeat (follow us here or you can also search ‘PQBeat’ on iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Dr Mike Benusic – 9:24:20

For our latest installment, VI Free Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf talks with Dr. Mike Benusic, Island Health’s new medical health officer for central Vancouver Island. Topics discussed include COVID-19, the opioid crisis and more. A transcript of the podcast will appear in Wednesday’s print issue of the PQB News.

