Chief Bill Cranmer of ‘Na̲mg̲is First Nation, BC Ferries planning and business advisor Linda Provost and BC Ferries president and CEO Mark Collins at a ceremony revealing the name of one of the new hybrid ferries that will service the Nanaimo-Gabriola route starting next year. (Photo submitted)

Chief Bill Cranmer of ‘Na̲mg̲is First Nation, BC Ferries planning and business advisor Linda Provost and BC Ferries president and CEO Mark Collins at a ceremony revealing the name of one of the new hybrid ferries that will service the Nanaimo-Gabriola route starting next year. (Photo submitted)

Island Kwigwis, ‘eagle of the sea,’ to begin Nanaimo-Gabriola service in the new year

BC Ferries announces name of new Island Class vessel

A vessel set to ferry residents to and from Nanaimo Harbour and Gabriola Island has been christened.

In a press release, BC Ferries said one of two new Island Class ferries is named Island Kwigwis, or “eagle of the sea,” a name chosen with the blessing from ‘Namgis First Nation, celebrating “the beauty of the journey and the important connection to coastal communities.”

Island Kwigwis can carry up to 47 vehicles and 450 passengers and crew, said the press release. While battery powered, the ferry has potential to be converted to full electric operation in the future and comes with hybrid technology that will power the vessel until proper infrastructure can be installed. From the exterior details to the engine, the design reduces underwater noise and lowers emissions, the press release said.

A ceremony was held Dec. 14, attended by Chief Bill Cranmer of ‘Namgis First Nation.

“Island Kwigwis represents a small step on the path to fostering our relationships with First Nations, embracing our environmental responsibilities, while maintaining our commitment to the communities we serve,” said Mark Collins, BC Ferries president and CEO. “This ship will connect people and we are grateful for the opportunity to make that happen.”

Island Kwigwis is set to begin service in the new year.

READ ALSO: Wearing masks mandatory on BC Ferries vessels

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

BCFerriesGabriola IslandNanaimo

Previous story
Master carver Marston’s work graces Malahat Skywalk
Next story
Parkland refinery ramps up processing following restart of Trans Mountain pipeline

Just Posted

Shelley Penner is one of the artists featured at Mistletoe Market at the Rollin Art Centre. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Shelley Penner’s art on display at Rollin Art Centre

SD70 board chair Pam Craig (right) presents trustee Rosemarie Buchanan with a gift to recognize her 25 years with the school board. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni school trustee honoured for 25 years of service over five decades

Mary Clare Massicotte, left, her husband Ron Adams and Ellen Frood from the Community Action Team admire the CAT window that is part of the Trees of Hope fundraiser on Third Avenue at Mar Street. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Christmas windows bring back memories of iconic Port Alberni department store

ADSS athletes carry a box of non-perishables collected during a food drive on Dec. 8, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Annual food drive returns to Alberni District Secondary School after COVID-19 break