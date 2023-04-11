Island local government officials gathering in Nanaimo to discuss Island issues

AVICC convention will draw delegates from more than 50 municipalities and regional districts

Representatives from more than 50 coastal B.C. municipalities and regional districts are coming to Vancouver Island Conference Centre for the AVICC convention this weekend, April 14-16. (News Bulletin file photo)

Delegations from more than 50 coastal B.C. communities are coming to Nanaimo for the Association of Vancouver Island and Coastal Communities convention.

The City of Nanaimo and Regional District of Nanaimo are hosting this year’s conference, which runs Friday to Sunday, April 14-16.

The association represents 53 cities, towns, villages and regional districts from Haida Gwaii to the southern tip of Vancouver Island and other local governments of Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast, Powell River, the north coast and central coast. The convention will bring together local government officials to discuss proposed resolutions with a regional scope. Resolutions that pass at the AVICC convention are voted on by Union of B.C. Municipalities members in the fall.

This coming weekend’s event, to be held at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre, is open to elected representatives from member communities and to members of the public who register.

Tomson Highway, renowned playwright, novelist, musician and member of the Order of Canada, will deliver the keynote address Friday.

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog said in a press release that he is thrilled that the AVICC convention is returning to the city.

“With the rest of council, I am looking forward to celebrating our successes, sharing ideas on how to overcome the challenges we all face, and working with others to build stronger communities together,” he said.

Vanessa Craig, Regional District of Nanaimo chairperson, added in the release that AVICC presents an opportunity for board members to connect with other elected officals from around the region “to discuss common goals and challenges, learn from knowledgeable speakers, and come back with new ideas we can use to improve our region for all.”

TODAY’S MOST-READ: Lantzville online boutique up for two honours at Small Business B.C. Awards

YESTERDAY’S MOST-READ: Horse shot on farm south of Nanaimo



chris.bush@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Municipal Government