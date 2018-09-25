Island man calls 911 after being robbed of his drugs

Nineteen-year-old and 15-year-old suspects face multiple charges following robbery Monday in Nanaimo

Two suspects are in custody following what police described as a “brazen daytime robbery” near a Nanaimo gas station.

The incident happened shortly after 11 a.m. Monday near the Mid-Island Co-Op gas bar on Bowen Road.

Police responded to a 911 call from a male victim who said he had been robbed at knifepoint for his marijuana and cocaine. The suspects had also allegedly produced a firearm and punched the victim in the face.

Police received a description of the suspects and a 15-year-old boy was tracked down and arrested a short distance away without incident.

A 19-year-old man opted to flee from police and was arrested after a short foot chase. He was allegedly found in possession of a knife, bear spray, a small quantity of cannabis and some white powder, suspected of being cocaine.

No firearm was found on the suspect or in the surrounding area.

Charges have been laid against Ragnar John Donald, 19, for robbery, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace and obstruction.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be identified, has also been charged with robbery and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

“In reference to the drugs allegedly taken from the victim, in considering the level of violence purportedly involved by the suspects, officers using their discretionary powers elected not to pursue charges against the victim,“ said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

Both suspects were expected to appear in provincial court in Nanaimo today, Sept. 25.


