Jamie Prodaehl is being remembered as a mainstay of Brown's Bay Packing who never missed a day of work in 27 years. brownsbaypacking.ca photo

Island packing plant mourns loss of ‘mainstay’ employee to industrial accident

WorkSafeBC investigation underway

The staff and management of Brown’s Bay Packing is mourning the loss of a popular and respected co-worker and employee.

“We lost our friend and colleague Jamie Prodaehl in a tragic accident on Jan. 17, 2023,” a statement on the Campbell River company’s website says. “Jamie was a straight talking, hard working, jack of all trades, who was a mainstay for Brown’s Bay Packing for decades. He never missed a day of work in 27 years, who coordinated football and hockey pools, industry slow pitch and golf tournaments and was proud of his work and his company.

“We are deeply saddened and he will be truly missed!”

No details of the workplace accident are available and a WorkSafeBC investigation is underway.

Campbell River

