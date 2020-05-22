Courtenay’s Alan Barker and Langley’s Kathleen Cook just won a huge prize which they’ll share between the two of them following decades of friendship. Photo submitted

Island resident shares lotto win with best friend

The two will soon celebrate their $2-million win together from the BC/49 draw

  • May. 22, 2020 9:15 a.m.
  • News

Courtenay’s Alan Barker and Langley’s Kathleen Cook are best friends who haven’t seen each other for months but are hoping for a dream reunion soon to celebrate their $2-million win from the BC/49 draw on March 4.

The friends met in England in the 1950s and later moved to Canada with their spouses, having been friends ever since. More recently, they have been buying lottery tickets together.

“I was looking at the screen and was dumbstruck,” says Barker of the moment when he discovered the pair had won. “Even while I was walking out someone asked if it was the big winner. I still can’t believe it.”

Naturally, the first person Barker told was Cook.

“I was surprised when Alan told me the winning ticket was in his hands, full of wonder and disbelief,” says Cook. “It took a long time to register.”

Barker and Cook – with the help of Barker’s grandson – claimed their $2 million prize through BCLC’s alternate prize claim process, which Barker described as “marvelous.”

On what the future will bring thanks to the life-changing prize, Barker plans to donate some winnings to the local hospital for new equipment and may move into “posher” assisted living. Cook says she will help her family members to make their lives easier and more convenient.

– BCLC

