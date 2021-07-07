Sheri Plummer, right, and Sally Soanes hold a freshly donated bouquet of daises for the ‘Our Hearts Are With You, Lytton’ awareness stand on the corner of Wright Road and Sunray Road in Parksville. (Mandy Moraes)

Sheri Plummer, right, and Sally Soanes hold a freshly donated bouquet of daises for the ‘Our Hearts Are With You, Lytton’ awareness stand on the corner of Wright Road and Sunray Road in Parksville. (Mandy Moraes)

Island woman sets up ‘awareness stand’ for residents devastated by Lytton wildfire

Organizer advises of a GoFundMe page, encourages small gifts of sympathy

When Parksville resident Sheri Plummer first heard of the devastating fire that burned through the B.C. community of Lytton on June 30, she was not only overwhelmed with heartbreak but a sense of duty.

With help from her husband, Bill Vinton, Plummer created an ‘awareness stand’ on the corner of Wright Road and Sunray Road in Parksville, complete with a large red heart, ‘Our Hearts Are With You,’ sign and information on how to donate to GoFundMe, a crowdfunding platform, for Lytton First Nation Community Emergency Support.

Plummer’s goal is to show the people of Lytton that residents of Vancouver Island are thinking about them. She encourages the people of Parksville Qualicum Beach to visit the stand and contribute by means of flowers or other expressions of sympathy, and donate to the GoFundMe, if possible.

READ MORE: B.C. premier, ministers fly over Lytton and other wildfire sites

“We want to let all the village folks, and particularly the Lytton band members, know that we care deeply and are absolutely in awe of their courage and initiative when the fire was consuming their homes.”

Nearly two decades ago, Plummer administered a school in Agassiz, where she said more than a quarter of the students were First Nation children living on Lytton reserve.

Plummer intends to maintain the awareness stand until Friday, July 16, and will then pass the photos and videos along to a contact who will distribute them to the mayor of Lytton and First Nation communities.

As of July 7, the GoFundMe fundraiser for Lytton First Nation Community Emergency Support, has raised $351,132 of the $1 million goal.

mandy.moraes@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

B.C. Wildfires 2021LyttonParksville

Previous story
Battle between Penticton and B.C. over homeless shelter officially before the court
Next story
Anti-vax B.C. doctor sues College of Physicians and Surgeons over free speech

Just Posted

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Luchinski the winner in three clubs and a putter

Randy Brown, owner of Wintergreen Apartments on Fourth Avenue, has five trailers and a motorhome at the back of his property that he is renting to people who had been previously homeless. He wants to put 15 trailers on his property, hooked up to city sewer and water and BC Hydro. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
EDITORIAL: Time for Alberni govt’s to deal with RVs used as housing

A painting by Susan Schaefer. Schaefer will host a painting workshop at the Rollin Art Centre on July 24, 2021. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Learn to paint with summer art workshop at Rollin Art Centre

Huu-ay-aht First Nations Hereditary Chief Derek Peters said he appreciates the care and protection of the nations’ cultural treasures, and that it is time they return home. (PHOTO COURTESY HUU-AY-AHT FIRST NATIONS)
Huu-ay-aht plans repatriation of Royal BC Museum treasures