Cowichan Valley’s W. Jeff Leggat is an organizer of the Community Rally to Raise the Rates for Persons living with Permanent Disabilities in B.C. that will take place on the grounds of the legislature building in Victoria on March 18. (Submitted photo)

Cowichan Valley’s W. Jeff Leggat is an organizer of the Community Rally to Raise the Rates for Persons living with Permanent Disabilities in B.C. that will take place on the grounds of the legislature building in Victoria on March 18. (Submitted photo)

Islanders rally in Victoria to urge disability pay raise up to the poverty level

Payments currently below poverty level

The Cowichan Valley’s W. Jeff Leggat wants to see the financial support for people living with permanent disabilities in B.C. increased.

Leggat, who has a permanent disability, said people living with designated permanent disabilities in the province currently receive just $1,183 a month in governmental support, while the poverty level in Canada is considered $1,800 a month.

He said those with permanent disabilities, who make up 4.8 per cent of the population, and are receiving financial support were allowed to make up to$1,000 a month more on top of their payments, but the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year and its impact on the economy have left many with little or no opportunities to increase their pay.

RELATED STORY: CANADA HOME TO 6.5 MILLION PEOPLE WITH ONE OR MORE DISABILITIES

“Last year, [B.C. Premier John] Horgan announced a $300 a month top up for those designated with permanent disabilities during the pandemic, but that lasted nine months before the payments were cut back to $150 a month and they will end in April,” Leggat said.

“Then we’ll be back to 2019 levels. The financial support for people living with permanent disabilities in B.C. hasn’t been increased since 2010.”

Leggat is an organizer of a grass-roots effort to hold an event, called the Community Rally to Raise the Rates for Persons living with Permanent Disabilities in B.C., on the grounds of the legislature building in Victoria on March 18 to demand that those with permanent disabilities receive financial support to at least reach the poverty level of $1,800 a month.

He said he had hoped to have a large crowd show up for the rally, but the health protocols around the COVID-19 pandemic mean the event will have to be mainly online.

RELATED STORY: CANADIANS WITH DISABILITIES DISPROPORTIONATELY HIT BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Leggat said all disability groups, organizations and resource centres in the province have been invited to participate in the rally, and leaders of all provincial political parties have been asked to speak at the event.

“Sonia Furstenau [the Cowichan Valley’s MLA and leader of the province’s Green Party] will speak at the rally, and an elder from the Songhees First Nation will say a prayer, as well as Minister Keith Simmonds, from the Duncan United Church,” he said.

“We are only allowed to have 25 people attend the rally at the Legislature, and they will be invited. We ask everyone else to join us on Facebook by going to Community Rally to Raise the Rates for Persons living with Permanent Disabilities in B.C. on March 18, between noon and 4 p.m.”


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Community

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Spike-strip harness created to protect small dogs from B.C. cougars, coyotes
Next story
Working women report poor mental health, with stress higher among working moms: poll

Just Posted

Bulldogs forward Josh Van Unen dishes a pass to a teammate through traffic during a Tuesday, Oct. 27 preseason game against the Victoria Grizzlies. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Port Alberni to host Island Division for BCHL’s 2020-21 season

18-game Vancouver Island schedule set to start in early April at Alberni Valley Multiplex

(Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Highway closure to block access to Vancouver Island’s Pacific Rim next week

Hwy. 4 to Ucluelet and Tofino to be shut down in both directions from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 23.

Alicia Puusepp and Chris Pouget are the new owners of Riverbend Cafe & Store on River Road. They have been busy renovating the store over the winter. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
BIZ BEAT: Port Alberni’s Riverbend Cafe makes a comeback

New businesses open in the Alberni Valley, while others mark milestones

Members of the Port Alberni Toy Run, centre, make much-needed donations to the ADSS Breakfast Club, Eighth Avenue Learning Centre and Alberni Women and Community Services Society (ACAWS). The Toy Run continues to raise money from sales of its teddy bears, available at Buy-Low Foods in Port Alberni, and Weavers Leather in Courtenay and Victoria. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni Toy Run teddy bears the gift that keeps on giving

School, outreach programs receive much-needed donations from Toy Run

In 1916, a set of wooden stairs and a footbridge connected the north and south sides of the Dry Creek gully around where Ninth Avenue is now. There were 78 steps on the north side and 58 steps on the south side, and they were called the Golden Stairs. A 1992 newspaper column by historian Jan Peterson notes the origin of the name was ‘undecided.’ This photo is one of 24,000 in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online digital archives. See more about the Golden Stairs at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN01401 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
A LOOK BACK: The ‘Golden Stairs’ of Port Alberni

Take a step back in time with the Alberni Valley Museum

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a new conference in Montreal, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Trudeau is waving off suggestions that the Canada-U. S. border is going to reopen any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: ‘Eventually, but not for today,’ Trudeau says of when Canada-U.S. border might reopen

Trudeau’s recent conversations with President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials have rekindled the debate about reopening the border.

Police in Nanaimo gather up firearms confiscated following an alleged assault in Harewood on the weekend. (Photo courtesy Brendan Michael Hansen)
Man struck with gun, suspect restrained by bystanders in ‘chaotic’ incident in Nanaimo

One man taken to hospital, two people arrested following altercation Sunday in Harewood

A photo from 2017 shows Nuchatlaht First Nation members gathered outside the Supreme Court in Vancouver after filing the land title case. ( Nuchatlaht First Nation).
B.C. Supreme Court set to hear historic Indigenous land title case next year

Nuchatlaht First Nation gets its day in court in March 2022, five years after first filing its case

Cowichan Valley’s W. Jeff Leggat is an organizer of the Community Rally to Raise the Rates for Persons living with Permanent Disabilities in B.C. that will take place on the grounds of the legislature building in Victoria on March 18. (Submitted photo)
Islanders rally in Victoria to urge disability pay raise up to the poverty level

Payments currently below poverty level

Work camp for Site C dam project near Fort St. John houses up to 2,000 workers, and features a movie theatre, licensed lounge, hairdresser, running track and basketball court. (B.C. Hydro)
B.C. farms, food processing, industrial camps get COVID-19 vaccine priority

AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in B.C. for outbreak control use

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The BC SPCA is appealing for donation to help care for 119 dogs recently surrendered in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Northern B.C. owners surrender 119 dogs to SPCA after getting overwhelmed

Dogs will require veterinary care, support and grooming for matted fur

Michael Vecchio playing his cherry Guild Starfire at a family Christmas gathering in 2014. (Connie Vecchio photo)
Kelowna woman seeks missing guitar that helped dad with dementia be ‘himself again’

Connie Vecchio says the vintage guitar has gone missing from her father’s Castlegar care home

Victoria Police Department vehicles outside the headquarters building. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man with weapon shot by police at Victoria’s Royal Jubilee Hospital

Victoria Police Department say taser ineffective, injuries not life-threatening

Most Read