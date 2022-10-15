It’s Election Day in Port Alberni: Here’s everything you need to know

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The next reign of local leaders are expected to be named Saturday night, as the Alberni Valley’s 2022 municipal election gets underway.

In the City of Port Alberni, two candidates are running for the position of mayor, as newcomer Tom Verbrugge is running against incumbent Sharie Minions. There are 21 candidates vying for seats on city council.

Meanwhile, in the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District, seven candidates are running for three vacant seats in Cherry Creek, Sproat Lake and Beaver Creek.

Both city and ACRD residents can also vote for School District 70 trustees in this election. There are nine candidates running for six seats, including five incumbents.

Polls are open in the Alberni Valley from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Where city residents can vote:

Alberni Athletic Hall

3727 Roger Street, Port Alberni, B.C.

Where ACRD residents can vote:

Bamfield Fire Hall

352 Pachena Road, Bamfield, B.C.

Harold Bishop Fire Hall

7667 Pacific Rim Highway, Port Alberni, B.C.

Beaver Creek Fire Hall

6038 Beaver Creek Road, Port Alberni, B.C.

Cherry Creek Fire Hall

3720 Moore Road, Port Alberni, B.C.

Who you can vote for:

– School District 70 trustees introduce themselves to voters

– Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District elections set for three areas

– Two mayoral, 21 council candidates vying for seats in Port Alberni

– Two candidates vying for mayor’s seat in Port Alberni

For an Elections FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, check out the city’s website here or the ACRD’s website here.

What happens once polls close?

After 8 p.m. local time, election officials will begin counting and tallying the ballots. The results are expected to be released later tonight.

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.

Election 2022