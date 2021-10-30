A smaller jumping spider displays the freeze and retreat response when faced with a deceased predator. (Daniela Roessler/Twitter)

A smaller jumping spider displays the freeze and retreat response when faced with a deceased predator. (Daniela Roessler/Twitter)

It’s not just you, study finds even some spiders have arachnophobia

Jumping spiders displayed fear behaviours when confronted with specimens of larger spiders

Scared of spiders? Well, you’re not the only one. It turns out some spiders are arachnophobes too.

A new study published in the British Ecological Society’s journal Functional Ecology found that a species of jumping spider has developed a fear of larger species that prey on them.

Researchers chose to test jumping spiders because of their superb vision. In addition, larger jumping spiders prey on smaller ones. They tested small zebra jumping spiders Salticus scenicus to see if they could recognize predators.

Researchers conducted an experiment where jumping spiders were presented with different objects. The first of which was a 3D printed sphere. When faced with the sphere, the jumping spiders had no fear response and even climbed on the object. However, when researchers put eyes on the sphere, the spiders displayed a “freeze and retreat” behaviour. That behaviour was repeated as researchers put deceased specimens in front of the spiders.

To test whether the behaviour was learned or innate, researchers tested spiderlings and found they demonstrated the same fear response.

The most important factor in triggering the fear response was whether the test object had eyes or not. Researchers also found that the spiders had a greater fear response of the spiders that looked more like them than others.

So if you’re afraid of spiders, the best way to keep them away from your home might just be those Halloween spider decorations.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Islands’ resident question Islands Trust long-term plan changes
Next story
3,400 kilometres of cable bringing high-speed internet to B.C. coast

Just Posted

In this photo, circa 1939, longshoremen work to load large slats of lumber onto the “City of Alberni” schooner along the Port Alberni waterfront. This photo is one of 24,000 contained in the Alberni Valley Museum’s digital archives at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN12683 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
A LOOK BACK: The schooner ‘City of Alberni’

Catch Panamour’s jazz-rock fusion Spook-tacular show on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni. (PHOTO COURTESY PANAMOUR)
PanAmour plays Char’s Landing for in-person Halloween concert

Crews from Port Alberni Fire Dept. and BC Wildfire Services work together to contain a fire near Rogers Creek on the Redford Extension (Highway 4) early on Aug. 25, 2021. The fire was held to approximately 30 feet by 40 feet. (PHOTO COURTESY PAFD)
City of Port Alberni adapts to climate change in city planning

Crews keep surrounding containers and the hull of the MV Zim Kingston cool while fires continue to smoulder aboard the ship. (Canadian Coast Guard/Twitter)
Contractor hired to recover overboard containers floating off Vancouver Island