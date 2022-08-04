Jacob Hoggard leaves court after being found guilty of one count of sexual assault, in Toronto, Sunday, June 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Jacob Hoggard leaves court after being found guilty of one count of sexual assault, in Toronto, Sunday, June 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Jacob Hoggard sexual assault case back before northeastern Ontario court today

Latest sexual assault charge related to 2016 incident in Kirkland Lake

Another sexual assault case involving Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard is set to return to court today in northeastern Ontario.

Hoggard was charged in March with sexual assault causing bodily harm in an incident alleged to have taken place on June 25, 2016, in Kirkland Lake, Ont.

The court appearance comes as the singer is on bail awaiting sentencing for the sexual assault of an Ottawa woman.

Hoggard was found guilty in June of sexual assault causing bodily harm in an incident that took place in a Toronto hotel room in the fall of 2016.

A sentencing hearing for that case is set for early October.

Hoggard was found not guilty of the same offence against a teenage fan.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Hoggard found guilty of sex assault against woman, acquitted on 2 other charges

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CourtEntertainmentOntariosexual assault

Previous story
Cyclist asks Vancouver Islanders to step up Tour de Rock donations after 2-year slump
Next story
Russian judge sentences WNBA’s Brittney Griner to 9 years in prison

Just Posted

Greg Perry cartoon
EDITORIAL: Where have all the workers gone?

A big screen has been installed by the Alberni Valley Bulldogs at Weyerhaeuser Arena in the Alberni Valley Multiplex. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs add new LED screen to Dawg Pound arsenal

The Island Corridor Foundation’s business case for the return of rail on Vancouver Island shows this photo of trains on tracks in Vic West. (Courtesy of Island Corridor Foundation)
LETTER: There is much evidence that supports rail transportation

‘All Tied Up’ is an oil on paper by Faye Hoffman, a newcomer to the Alberni Valley art scene. Hoffman is featured in ‘Summer-Seasonal Imagery’ at the Rollin Art Centre. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
It’s ‘Summer’ at the Rollin Art Centre gallery in Port Alberni