B.C.’s new Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin. (YWCA Metro Vancouver)

Janet Austin announced as B.C.’s new lieutenant governor

Austin has served as YWCA Metro Vancouver CEO since 2003

B.C. announced a new lieutenant governor Tuesday morning as Janet Austin replaced former Lt.-Gov Judith Guichon.

“I am so pleased to welcome Janet Austin as the next lieutenant-governor of British Columbia. As someone who has dedicated her career to championing women’s equality and social change, she is a wonderful choice to represent Her Majesty The Queen in this great province,” said Guichon, who has held the position since 2012.

“Ms. Austin will continue to inspire and connect British Columbians in this role.”

Austin, who will become B.C.’s 30th lieutenant governor, has served as YWCA Metro Vancouver’s CEO since 2003.

Prior to that, she was the executive director of Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland and has worked for BC Housing.

Austin sits on the board of directors of Translink and the City of Vancouver’s Healthy City for All Leadership Table.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Courtenay man identified as Vancouver Island’s newest multi-millionaire

Just Posted

Alberni film maker getting worldwide recognition for short film on salmon life cycle

Peter Mieras’ short film I Am Salmon has been accepted to film festivals around the world

Only minor injuries after semi rolls over on Alberni Highway

Semi ended up in the westbound ditch for a number of hours

Port Alberni RCMP looking for missing truck

Truck was last seen at Liquor Depot on Wednesday

Young Nuu-chah-nulth boy remembered by his big, beautiful smile

A six-year-old boy died in a Port Alberni home on March 13

Birdhouses built on the Somasss Estuary

Five new birdhouses have been installed as a habitat restoration project by Alberni volunteers

Alberni Valley Curling Club hosts Mixed Bonspiel

Bonspiel is more than just a sporting event

Courtenay man identified as Vancouver Island’s newest multi-millionaire

Geoffrey Bennett won the March 17 BC/49 jackpot

New Liberal bill would tighten controls on sale, licensing of firearms in Canada

Measures are intended to assist police in investigating gun trafficking and other crimes

Fatal overnight motor vehicle incident on Mount Washington

North Island Traffic Division called to the incident which took the life of a male driver in his 30s

Sheriff: 1 student dead, 2 wounded in Maryland high school

FBI is on scene

Murder charges upgraded for B.C. man accused of killing wife and daughters

Crown approved new information on Jacob Forman’s file

Janet Austin announced as B.C.’s new lieutenant governor

Austin has served as YWCA Metro Vancouver CEO since 2003

Ex-French president Sarkozy in custody on Gadhafi claims

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was placed in custody as part of an investigation that he received millions of euros in illegal financing

Hockey pioneer Kwong dies at 94

Vernon’s Larry Kwong was the first player to break NHL colour barrier in 1948

Most Read