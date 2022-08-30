Abigail Dueck discovered her car was vandalized with a swastika symbol on Sunday, Aug. 21 in Parksville. (Submitted photo)

‘Jarring’ swastika symbol spray-painted on Vancouver Island car

Victim says vandalism may be related to vehicle’s pride sticker

Abigail Dueck recently woke up to an unpleasant surprise.

The Parksville resident’s partner went to take out their dog the morning of Aug. 21, only to realize Dueck’s car was spray-painted with a swastika symbol.

“It was quite jarring to have it happen here,” said Dueck, who is from Abbotsford originally and moved to Parksville from Nanaimo about a year ago.“I am queer, so that is why it particularly bothers me.”

She suspects the vandalism is related to a progress pride flag bumper sticker, which used to sit on the vehicle’s back bumper. Dueck said she removed the sticker after the incident.

Sgt. Shane Worth confirmed Oceanside RCMP received the report of mischief. No suspects have been identified.

Dueck was able to remove the spray paint with nail polish remover, although the symbol can still be faintly seen.

The car was parked in a dimly lit area without security cameras, so Dueck does not expect any suspects will be caught.

“At first it didn’t really bother me,” she said. “But thinking about it now, I’d be scared if they would actually cause damage to the car that can’t be removed.”

