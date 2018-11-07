Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies during a US Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS)

Jeff Sessions resigns as U.S. attorney general

President Donald Trump has appointed a temporary replacement

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has handed in his resignation.

In a late Wednesday morning tweet, U.S. President Donald Trump thank Sessions for his service and wished him well.

Matthew G. Whitaker, Session’s Chief of Staff, has been appointed as an interim replacement.

News of the embattled attorney general’s resignation did not come as a surprise, after Trump repeatedly harangued Sessions on Twitter over the Russia investigation and Hilary Clinton’s campaign.

More to come.

– with files from The Canadian Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Four bears trapped in B.C. small town and destroyed
Next story
Car dealer will try for B.C. Liberal nomination in byelection on the Island

Just Posted

PAC RIM ACTIVE: Public access to Somass Estuary unclear

It is a favourite place for people to go for a long walk

Funtastic Alberni donates thousands to charities

Seventeen groups in the Alberni Valley received funds this year

ARTS AROUND: Give the gift of a felting workshop

Artist Gittan Klemetsrud is offering three felting workshops in Port Alberni

New washroom rules a win for transgender students at Alberni high school

New rules, signs allow transgender students to use washrooms of their choice

Run of earthquakes off Vancouver Island not connected to the Big One

Recent tremors not adding or lessening stress on the danger zone

Port Alberni cadets get involved in community

Cadets are sponsored by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #293

Four bears trapped in B.C. small town and destroyed

“It’s not something that we want to do or look to do”

Car dealer will try for B.C. Liberal nomination in byelection on the Island

Tony Harris wants to become MLA in Nanaimo riding vacated by Leonard Krog

Jeff Sessions resigns as U.S. attorney general

President Donald Trump has appointed a temporary replacement

Pot-filled pipe lands driver $230 fine

The Calgary man, who was not impaired, was ticketed while driving on the Lions Gate Bridge

Okanagan brother of Paralympian and friends on course for Victoria

Penticton’s Tyler Luscombe and his friends are running to raise money for his Paralympian brother

B.C. mom wins daycare contract fight after kids insulted in text message

Operator had tried to sue for $1,800 when mom pulled her children without giving 30 days’ notice

UPDATE: Former international student who was missing in Nanaimo has been found

Police had been asking for assistance in locating 24-year-old Sungho (Luke) Park

Selecting talent for Canada’s junior hockey team ‘a real challenge’: coach

Canada won the first match up 2-1 in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, then dropped the second bout 3-1 in Langley, B.C., the next night

Most Read