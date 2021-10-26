John Howitt Elementary School in Port Alberni to receive new playground

Students at John Howitt Elementary School in Port Alberni will be getting a new, accessible playground with the help of some provincial funding.

The province of B.C. announced on Sept. 10 that John Howitt and Ucluelet Elementary School in School District 70 (Pacific Rim) will each be receiving $165,000 in funding for new playgrounds.

“The past year has shown us just how important it is to have access to quality, outdoor play spaces, not only for kids, but for the overall health of families,” said Josie Osborne, MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim. “That’s why this year we doubled the playground fund our government created so school communities have access to consistent funding for the playgrounds that kids need.”

According to the announcement, this funding is part of the provincial government’s new investment of $10 million into its Playground Equipment Program to build 60 new playgrounds in 50 school districts throughout the province of B.C.

The playgrounds will be built over the next year and are expected to be ready for kids to play on by early 2022.

School District 70 also received more than $1 million earlier this year for various school upgrades, including HVAC upgrades as Bamfield Community School, EJ Dunn Elementary School and Wickaninnish Community School.

