People attend a rally at Freedom Plaza Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

People attend a rally at Freedom Plaza Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Judge bans Proud Boys leader from Washington after arrest

The order bans Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, 36, from entering the District of Columbia

A judge has banned the leader of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, from the nation’s capital after he was accused of vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church and found with high-capacity firearm magazines when he was arrested.

The order bans Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, 36, from entering the District of Columbia, with very limited exceptions to meet with his attorney or appear in court. It comes a day after he was arrested arriving in Washington ahead of protests planned by supporters of President Donald Trump to coincide with the congressional vote expected Wednesday to affirm Joe Biden’s election victory.

Tarrio was arrested Monday by the Metropolitan Police Department and accused of burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was torn down from a historic Black church in downtown Washington last month. He was charged with destruction of property and is also facing a weapons charges after officers found him with the firearm magazines when he was arrested.

According to the criminal complaint, when police pulled Tarrio over on the warrant for vandalizing the Black Lives Matter sign, officers found two unloaded magazines emblazoned with the Proud Boys logo in his bag that have a capacity of 30 rounds each for AR-15 or M4-style weapons.

A large Black Lives Matter sign was ripped from Asbury United Methodist Church property, torn and set aflame in December. Tarrio was seen with the sign in video of the incident posted on YouTube, according to a police report.

Tarrio admitted to police, according to their report, that he posted a confession on the right-wing site Parler that he had set fire to the sign. “There was no hate crime committed,” he wrote. “It isn’t about the colour of the someone’s skin. Against the wishes of my attorney I am here today to admit that I am the person responsible for the burning of this sign. And I am not ashamed of what I did because I didn’t do it out of hate … I did it out of love.”

Tarrio also said, according to a police report, that he sells the clips and the ones he was carrying were purchased by a customer. “I had a customer that bought those two mags, and they got returned ’cause it was a wrong address,” Tarrio said, according to court papers. “And I contacted him, and he’s like, ‘I’m going to be in DC,’ so I’m like, ‘Okay, I’ll take ‘em to you.’ So that I can show you proof ….I can give you, like my invoices and stuff like that from it, and, like, the USPS shipping label.”

He was arrested in a tunnel near the Capitol, ahead of what is expected to be large far-right protests gathering in D.C. according to Tarrio’s online postings: “The ProudBoys will turn out in record numbers on Jan 6th but this time with a twist,” saying they’d spread out incognito.

Tarrio’s attorney did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Michael Balsamo And Colleen Long, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Early winter wind and rain smacks Vancouver Island
Next story
B.C. mink farmer decides to destroy 1,000 animals after positive COVID-19 tests

Just Posted

Tragic Fools will be released on Jan. 7. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni author pens comic romp through the afterlife

Port Alberni author Kim Cormack releasing her newest sci-fi and fantasy novel on Jan. 7

Santa joined members of the Rotary Club of Port Alberni to raise funds for the Salvation Army kettle campaign in December. (PHOTO COURTESY ROTARY CLUB OF PORT ALBERNI)
2020 a record year for Salvation Army kettles in Port Alberni

Donations surpassed $100K in tough year for community

Firefighters respond to a fire at the Paper Excellence mill on Stamp Avenue on Jan. 4. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Paper machine catches fire at Paper Excellence Canada’s Alberni mill

No one was hurt in fire, says company’s general manager

Katie Kelly, left, and Dean Williams from KidSport and Port Alberni Fire Dept. members Cail Low and Andre Guerin collect dozens of used Christmas trees for donation to KidSport on Jan. 2, 2021. Donations will help Alberni Valley kids participate in sports, while the trees will be chipped and used as mulch in the city’s parks and recreation areas. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Dozens of Christmas trees collected for chipping

Donations will help KidSport in Port Alberni

Port Alberni Fire Department respond to a structure fire in the 3700-block of Sixth Avenue Jan. 3, 2021 that sent one occupant of the home to hospital with undetermined injuries. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
One person sent to hospital after house fire on Vancouver Island

Port Alberni Fire Department knocked the blaze down quickly

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update B.C.’s COVID-19 situation from the Vancouver cabinet offices, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
No big spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases so far after holidays

B.C. reports 428 more cases Tuesday, eight deaths

Rev. Andrew Halladay, the vicar at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church in Langley, sits in an empty pew on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020. His church had to move online because of COVID-19 limits on public gatherings. Halladay is one of 38 church leaders in B.C. to sign a joint letter of support for provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Group of 38 B.C. church leaders ‘fully support’ Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix

Joint letter of support says they are ‘deeply disappointed’ by critical comments from some churches

Mink are shown on a farm near Naestved, Denmark, Friday Nov. 6, 2020. British Columbia’s chief veterinarian says a Fraser Valley mink farmer personally decided to euthanize his remaining 1,000 animals after earlier tests confirmed the COVID-19 virus on three mink that died at the farm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
B.C. mink farmer decides to destroy 1,000 animals after positive COVID-19 tests

Dr. Rayna Gunvaldsen says the operator was not ordered by the provincial government to euthanize the animals

One man has been arrested after two robberies at businesses in Duncan. (Patrick Davies/100 Mile Free Press)
Man charged after robberies at Cowichan Valley businesses

Roy Spencer remains in custody after two incidents in late December

A dedicated storm watcher makes her way to the beach at Goose Spit in Comox Tuesday morning as wind gusts measured than 70 km/h in the area. Photo by Erin Haluschak
VIDEO: Early winter wind and rain smacks Vancouver Island

A series of strong storms is making a soggy start for many on the Island in 2021

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Frederick “Nate” Green is part of a group of nine Greater Victoria bus drivers and one safety and training officer that won $1 million from the July 31 Lotto Max draw. They are featured in a new Lotto BC video. (Screenshot, Lotto BC)
WATCH: Island bus drivers featured in Lotto BC video following big win

The group of 10 won $1 million in July

Courtenay teacher Rebecca MacKenzie won $500,000 on Boxing Day. Photo courtesy BCLC
Vancouver Island teacher picks up an Extra $500,000 with Boxing Day lotto win

Rebecca MacKenzie teaches math and French, so chances are there was some… Continue reading

Maintenance on the Trans Mountain pipeline, which has run from Alberta to B.C. and Washington since 1954. B.C.’s apprenticeship training system involves traditional trades such as pipefitter, electrician and carpenter, as well as cooking, aircraft maintenance and other skills. (Trans Mountain photo)
‘Compulsory trades’ next battleground for B.C. industry

NDP aims to end B.C.’s 2003 move to workplace ‘flexibility’

Most Read