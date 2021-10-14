A man was sentenced in provincial court in Nanaimo recently for passing counterfeit money in the Comox Valley. Black Press file

A man was sentenced in provincial court in Nanaimo recently for passing counterfeit money in the Comox Valley. Black Press file

Judge rules 912 days the cost of Vancouver Island counterfeiting operation

Pedro Frank Cisneros was sentenced to more than 500 days plus time served as well as probation

A man charged with multiple counts related to passing bogus bills in the Comox Valley was sentenced in provincial court on Oct. 7.

Pedro Frank Cisneros had pleaded to nine counts related to counterfeit money in Nanaimo Provincial Court in late September. He received a custodial sentence of 519 days for the charges and will serve the sentences concurrently.

The total sentence amounted to 912 days, but Cisneros was given credit for time spent in custody. With 393 days deducted, the total left was 519 days. The sentence also includes a two-year probation period and a DNA order.

RELATED STORY: Comox Valley RCMP shut down counterfeit money operation

Earlier this year, Comox Valley RCMP announced they had arrested a suspect following several reports of someone using counterfeit currency at businesses in the area.

We appreciate the businesses who assisted with the investigation so the production and distribution of this counterfeit could be stopped, Const. Monika Terragni, Comox Valley RCMP media relations officer, said in a news release at the time.

In January, police received the reports about the fake money and gathered frontline surveillance footage to help find the suspect. The bike unit arrested Cisneros on Jan. 21, but police continued to investigate. They executed a search warrant at a hotel room where they found a counterfeit operation that included a printer, paper and some additional counterfeit bills.

Terragni pointed out that businesses that accept counterfeit bills are not reimbursed and lose the money. The RCMP notes on its website that there were reports of almost 19,000 banknotes put into circulation in 2020, of which just over 6,300 were seized by law enforcement.

The number represented a decline from the three previous years but was higher than in 2015 and 2016.


mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Court

Previous story
Mount Washington poised to finally get a fire hall
Next story
Those responsible urged to come forward after grizzly bear, elk illegally shot and left near Elk Valley

Just Posted

Port Alberni city council met in person on Oct. 12, 2021 for the first time in more than a year and a half. (ELENA RARDON./ ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni hires consultant to update its Official Community Plan

Members of the Huu-ay-aht First Nation burn a copy of the Indian Act during a ceremony where they held the first sitting of their legislature and signed a constitution after implementing the historic Maa-nulth Final Agreement in Anacla, B.C., in the early morning hours of Friday April 1, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
West Coast First Nations’ child care repatriation an early success story

Alice Sam, left, Graham Hughes and Lisa George (holding Hughes’ puppy Riot) volunteer at a nighttime ‘pop-up’ warming centre at a city-owned parking lot on Fourth Avenue, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. The temporary warming shelter included two propane firepits, food, warm drinks, Naloxone and hygiene kits. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
City of Port Alberni OKs outdoor warming centres this winter

A towering structure of girders marks the spot where Imperial Cannery used to be located along the Steveston Waterfront. Marine industrial machinery and other material have been incorporated into the Lower Mainland community’s boardwalk. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Steveston is a perfect blend of history and trendiness