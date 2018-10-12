Judge says it’s up to B.C. government to fund translator for murdered teen’s mom

The mother of a 13-year-old girl found murdered in a park in Burnaby, B.C., has requested a Mandarin translator

Marrisa Shen, 13, was killed in Burnaby’s Central Park in July 2017. (Police handout)

The mother of a 13-year-old girl found murdered in a park in Burnaby, B.C., has requested a Mandarin translator so she can understand court proceedings, and a judge has recommended the province fund that request.

The mother’s lawyer, Esther Kornfeld, told the court her client’s friend translated proceedings last month after a man accused of the crime made his first appearance.

Ibrahim Ali was back in court today, but Marrisa Shen’s mother wasn’t in the gallery that was packed with supporters of the family of the girl who was found dead July 19, 2017.

Provincial court Judge Harbans Dhillon told Kornfeld she didn’t know if she could “bind the hands of the minister” who could provide funding for a court-certified translator.

Ali, a Syrian national who stood as an Arabic translator interpreted proceedings, is scheduled to return to court Nov. 23 to allow Crown counsel time to put together disclosure material.

Outside court, supporters of Shen’s family lined the street holding up signs calling for justice.

The Canadian Press

