Nanaimo RCMP officers speak with Vic Brice during a protest at RBC on April 7, when he glued his hand to the handle of the bank branch’s entrance. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo RCMP officers speak with Vic Brice during a protest at RBC on April 7, when he glued his hand to the handle of the bank branch’s entrance. (News Bulletin file photo)

Judge sticks B.C. environmental activist with ban on possessing glue in public

Extinction Rebellion protester gets binding conditions of probation

A provincial court judge in Nanaimo has stuck a climate change protester with probation conditions that include a prohibition against possessing glue outside his home.

Victor Lawrence Brice, who has taken part in a number of protests against climate change and old-growth logging in and around Nanaimo was sentenced in provincial court Aug. 3 after pleading guilty to blocking a highway during a protest in January, when he glued his hand to the pavement, and a second incident when he and another protester glued their hands to the entrance doors of the RBC bank branch at Brooks Landing shopping centre.

READ ALSO: Old-growth logging protesters bike-lock themselves together on highway in Nanaimo

READ ALSO: Environmental protesters disrupt bank business in Nanaimo in response to fossil-fuel investment

“I am not sure if the protesters gluing themselves to the door at the bank is unique or not,” said Judge William Jackson, in his reasons for sentence. “It is certainly something I have not heard of, but it would certainly be an effective way of protest or at least causing disruption at the bank.”

But the judge also noted Brice’s “highly productive and model citizenship” as a former pharmacist of 34 years when he handed down a conditional sentence and 12 months’ probation. Brice must complete 40 hours of community service, he is also prohibited from going to the RBC at Brooks Landing and he is not permitted to “impeded any person in the course of their transit either on foot, vehicle or conveyance, and not lie down, sit or pause for an unreasonable period of time on any public roadway.”

Brice is also prohibited from possessing glue.

“You must not possess any glue, Super Glue, adhesive, fixative, or resin outside your residence, except with the prior written permission of your probation officer, or such glue, adhesive, fixative, which normally would be used by or with children,” the judge said.


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsClimate changeCourt

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Queen’s service draws biggest gathering of world leaders in years
Next story
VIDEO: Legion members hold service for Queen Elizabeth

Just Posted

Port Alberni Bombers forward Sam Davidson handles the puck around Victoria defenceman Ken Stalder during a game at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Saturday, Sept. 17. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers pick up first win of the season on home ice

A wreath is placed at the cenotaph at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293 to acknowledge the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with small ceremony

Cedar Lindsay was the only one of her siblings to buy Valley Vonka chocolate bars at the Alberni District Fall Fair earlier in September. She found the lucky third golden ticket. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Sister finds third Valley Vonka golden ticket in Alberni Fall Fair chocolate bar

The Port Alberni Black Sheep take down a player from the Castaway Wanderers during BC Rugby action on Saturday, Sept. 17. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Black Sheep kick off rugby season with close win at home