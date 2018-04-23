B.C. Premier John Horgan presents outgoing BC Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon with a saddle pad for her horse in Victoria on Monday, April 23, 2018. Guichon is a life long rancher from Merritt, B.C. The saddle pad is embroidered with the official crest of B.C. and her office. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner

Judith Guichon steps down as Lieutenant Governor of B.C.

Election decision didn’t make her best moments from the past six years

The lost confidence vote for British Columbia’s Liberal government and the establishment of a NDP minority may have meant a giant political upheaval, but it doesn’t rate near the top for most exciting moments for the outgoing lieutenant-governor.

In fact, Judith Guichon says the agreement between Premier John Horgan’s New Democrats and Greens to form government last year doesn’t even rank in the top three events for her six-year tenure.

Guichon says her most memorable events are visiting Victoria’s Cridge Centre where work is being done to help people with brain injuries, seeing the Paleontology Museum in Tumbler Ridge, and being in Stewart to see the disappearing glaciers.

But Horgan could not stay away from mentioning Guichon’s historic election decision that allowed his government to come to power, saying that she is his favourite lieutenant-governor.

Guichon attended 550 official events in the last year and almost 2,400 events since her appointment in November 2012.

Opposition Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson says history will remember Guichon for the crucial and dignified role she played in last year’s election.

Guichon left the B.C. legislature today, accompanied by an armed guard from CFB Esquimalt.

With files from the Canadian Press

Previous story
LGBTQ advocates turn Victoria SOGI protest into dance party

Just Posted

Nightly closures on West Coast Highway delayed until June

Daytime roadwork on Alberni/Tofino connector to begin May 7

Alberni Valley fire departments hold annual Boot Drive

Campaign will raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy Canada

Lack of security: why Vancouver Island food production is on the decline

Big Read: agriculture a big, expensive commitment as advocates push to make us more food secure

Port Alberni campground featured in BC Ferries Vacations

China Creek Campground in the Alberni Valley will be highlighted as part… Continue reading

City of Port Alberni puts money into park improvements

Roger Creek, Blair parks receiving upgrades this spring, summer

UPDATED: 9 killed, 16 injured after van hits pedestrians in Toronto

Toronto police say nine people have died and 16 are injured

Judith Guichon steps down as Lieutenant Governor of B.C.

Election decision didn’t make her best moments from the past six years

Vancouver to rake in $30 million in empty homes tax in first year

The tax is the first of its kind in Canada, and was intended to address the city’s near-zero vacancy rate

LGBTQ advocates turn Victoria SOGI protest into dance party

Counter-protest outnumbers anti-SOGI activists on lawn of B.C. legislature

B.C.’s snowpack continues to increase, melting delayed

River Forecast Centre official says sudden melting further into the season could cause flooding

Another B.C. First Nation voices support for Kinder Morgan pipeline

Simpcw First Nation claims people living on one-third of pipeline route support the project

Scooter crash leaves Island man with critical injuries

RCMP said a truck was making a left-hand turn when it collided with the scooter travelling through the intersection

New spill response bases on hold as pipeline paused

Future of six new bases, 125 jobs, on Vancouver Island in limbo over Kinder Morgan decision

Prankster broadcasts fake nuclear threat in Winnipeg

The audio recording on Sunday warned of a nuclear attack against Canada and the United States

Most Read