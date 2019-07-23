Nicole Devito’s photo of her daughter and some friends leaping into a lake was our 2018 Day in the Life of Port Alberni winner. Here’s your chance to be our 2019 winner: take some photos on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 anytime between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m., e-mail them to us with the exact time the photo was taken, details of who is in the photo, where they are and what they’re doing, and we’ll enter you into our contest. A selection of photos will also run in our souvenir edition on Aug. 21, 2019. NICOLE DEVITO PHOTO

July 24 is 2019’s Day in the Life of Port Alberni

Take a photo on this day and enter our contest!

It’s time for the Alberni Valley News’ annual Day in the Life of Port Alberni photo shoot! And that means it’s a chance for photographers across the city to submit their photos for a chance to win our grand prize.

Every year we choose a summer day, and our team of photographers goes around town taking photos of people doing whatever they happen to be doing that day: gardening, playing hockey, making coffee, walking down the street.

This year’s photo day is Wednesday, July 24, 2019. We will be shooting from dawn to dark. If you have an idea of where you’d like us to come and take a photo, send us a Facebook Messenger post via our Facebook page and we’ll try to get to you.

We’re also asking people to submit their own photos for our “Day in Your Life” feature. Take a photo anytime between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on July 24, note the exact time you took it, who is in the photo (first and last names), the location and what they’re doing, then e-mail it to editor Susie Quinn at editor@albernivalleynews.com.

We will print a selection of entries—including the winner—in our souvenir edition, which will be published with our Aug. 21 issue of the Alberni Valley News.


