June snowfall expected on southern B.C. highways

A late-season snowfall of up to 10 cm could fall before Friday

It may be getting closer to summer, but snow is still in the forecast for southern B.C.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement across dozens of highways in the region.

Flurries are expected above the 1,300 to 1,500 metre elevation mark as a cold upper trough moves through the province.

The weather agency is forecasting for about two to five centimetres of snow overnight through Friday morning.

The Okanagan Connector could see up to 10 centimetres of snowfall.

The Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3 may also get between two to five centimetres.

In northern B.C., the Highway 97 from the Rocky Mountain foothills to the Liard River can also expect flurries overnight.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” the advisory warns.

Environment Canada said the precipitation will change to rain later on Friday as the airmass begins to warm.

