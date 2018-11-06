(Twitter/Elections BC)

Just 1% of B.C. has voted in electoral referendum

Early participation in referendum dismal despite active campaigns from NDP, Liberals

Ballots are slowly rolling in to Elections BC and so far, the amount of packages received has been dismal.

As of Tuesday, just 1.4 per cent or approximately 33,000 of the ballot packages sent to the more than 3.2 million registered voters in B.C. have been returned.

RELATED: BC NDP and Greens host proportional representation rally in Victoria

That’s compared to previous mail-in ballots that saw as high as 50 per cent voter turnout for the Harmonized Sales Tax referendum, and about the same for the Metro Vancouver Transportation and Transit Plebiscite vote.

Residents across the province have until Nov. 30 to choose either to remain with the first-past-the-post system or transition to proportional representation. Voters will also select which type of PR they prefer – dual member proportional, mixed member proportional or rural-urban proportional.

WATCH: How to consider a new voting system

RELATED: B.C. Premier John Horgan agrees to debate on new voting systems

RELATED: Proportional representation grows government, B.C. study finds

The referendum will be the third such vote in 18 years. In 2005, 57 per cent of voters chose PR and in 2009 only 39 per cent of voters were in favour; in order to change the system, a minimum of 60 per cent is required.

If you did not receive your ballot package from Elections BC, you have until midnight on Nov. 23 to request a package at elections.bc.ca/ovr by calling 1-800-661-8683 or in person at a Service BC Centre or Referendum Service Office. For locations click here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘I just want to start working’: Marc Dos Santos named new Whitecaps head coach
Next story
A look at the women, minorities set to bring diversity to Capitol Hill

Just Posted

Port Alberni poet shares ‘little true stories’ of First World War

Alberni author Jacqueline Carmichael was inspired by the words of her grandfather

Port Alberni’s Bread of Life keeps its clients fed, healthy

Food service is one of four finalists for the Pot Luck Ceramics $10,000 grant

Service dog helps Port Alberni veteran deal with PTSD symptoms

Service dog helps retired veteran break his ‘fight or flight’ reaction to PTSD

PAC RIM ACTIVE: Public access to Somass Estuary unclear

It is a favourite place for people to go for a long walk

Funtastic Alberni donates thousands to charities

Seventeen groups in the Alberni Valley received funds this year

Port Alberni cadets get involved in community

Cadets are sponsored by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #293

Canada Post admits cannabis privacy breach involving 4,500 Ontario customers

Someone has used Canada Posts delivery-tracking tool to gain access to personal information of 4,500 customers

A look at the women, minorities set to bring diversity to Capitol Hill

More diverse faces headed to Capitol Hill following Tuesday’s midterm elections

B.C. town dazzled with Northern Lights display

Early Monday morning, Fernie B.C. was graced with green sky’s

Just 1% of B.C. has voted in electoral referendum

Early participation in referendum dismal despite active campaigns from NDP, Liberals

Police vehicle door torn off during stolen pickup takedown on the Island

One man arrested after officers stop pickup on Nanaimo Parkway

Vancouver Island service dogs helping veterans deal with PTSD

Vancouver Island Compassion Dogs matches soldiers with trained puppies

‘I just want to start working’: Marc Dos Santos named new Whitecaps head coach

The Whitecaps finished the season with a 13-13-8 record, two spots out of a playoff position

1 women’s league on the minds of Canadian, U.S. players at Four Nations Cup

Hilary Knight, Brianna Decker and Kacey Bellamy say decisions to play in the Canadian Women’s Hockey League were personal

Most Read