(Kamloops RCMP)

Missing woman from Kamloops, last seen in Merritt

Jayde-Lyne Heard was reported missing on Aug. 9.

The Kamloops RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Kamloops woman.

Jayde-Lyne Heard was reported missing on Aug. 9.

She was last seen in Merritt on Aug. 4. Prior to that, she was allegedly seen getting into a motorhome at the 7Eleven on Seymour Street in Vancouver on Aug. 2.

Jayde-Lyne has not checked in with her contacts for more than a week now,” said Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson

Heard is described as:

  • 29 years old
  • Female
  • 5’8
  • 135 lbs
  • Long reddish hair
  • Tattoo upper right arm (unknown description)

She may be associated with a White 1976 Frontier Motorhome, BC license plate NS3 45F.

RCMP request that if a member of the public knows the whereabouts of Redford or has any information to call the RCMP non-emergency line at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2022-27701.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KamloopsMissing woman

Previous story
Tours of naval vessel HMCS Ottawa offered in Port Alberni
Next story
Man who tried to breach FBI’s Cincinnati office killed after standoff

Just Posted

Ilhan Saferali will be performing at Char’s Landing on Sunday, Aug. 14 for Sunday Jazz. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
New York-based pianist takes the stage at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

A pair of Port Alberni Salmon Derby participants drop their lines in Alberni Harbour during the annual Labour Day fishing derby. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Alberni’s Somass River sockeye return doubles its original forecast

Bob Skelly is shown in a British Columbia NDP handout photo. Former British Columbia New Democratic Party leader Bob Skelly has died. In a message posted on social media, Premier John Horgan says he is saddened to hear of Skelly’s death and thanks him for his years of service to B.C. and Canada. (BC NDP photo)
Former B.C. New Democrat leader and long-time Alberni representative Bob Skelly dies

Her Majesties Canadian Ship OTTAWA deploys on OPERATION (OP) PROJECTION and OP NEON to the Asia Pacific Seas. (Photo courtesy Leading Seaman Victoria Ioganov) Photo: Leading Seaman Victoria Ioganov, MARPAC Imaging Services
Tours of naval vessel HMCS Ottawa offered in Port Alberni