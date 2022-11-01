(Black Press file photo)

Kamloops RCMP investigating body found in park

The body was discovered around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29

Kamloops RCMP are continuing their investigate after finding a body in the water near Riverside Park over the weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 29 around 2:20 p.m., the police responded to calls about a body 30-40 feet away from the shore at Riverside Park near the pickle ball courts.

The RCMP’s Forensic Identification Services (FIS) used a drone to get a closer took at the body and confirmed the person was dead. With the help of the Kamloops Fire Department, the body was brought to shore.

“Based on the initial investigation, the person appears to have been in the water for some time,” said Kamloops RCMP Spokesperson, Cpl. Crystal Evelyn.“Police are working on confirming identification and contacting next of kin.”

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service to continuing to investigate to determine the cause of death and whether criminal activity is involved.

Witnesses and anyone with any additional information is to contact the Kamloops RCMP at at 250-828-3000 with the file number 2022-38930.

