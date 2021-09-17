Castlegar from the air. (Photo: Betsy Kline)

Kayaker saves man found in Columbia River under medical distress

The incident happened near Castlegar

A kayaker is being credited with rescuing a man in medical distress from the Columbia River.

According to Castlegar RCMP, a kayaker spotted the 55-year-old man in medical distress while on the Columbia River Wednesday, Sept. 15. The man had entered the water from the shore.

The kayaker was able to pull the man onto his kayak and a short time later a fisheries boat also came to assist.

According to the Ootischenia Fire Department, emergency crews met the boat at the Waterloo Eddy boat launch near Castlegar.

The unconscious man was transferred from the boat to an ambulance and then to the hospital.

The man is expected to make a full recovery.

READ MORE: Castlegar man wins $150,000 with scratch and win ticket


newsroom@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

castlegarColumbia River

Previous story
J-Pod is expecting: 3 endangered southern resident whales pregnant, researchers say
Next story
B.C. Lions unveil special logo for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Just Posted

Nathan MacDonald of the Port Alberni Bombers keeps the puck away from a Kerry Park defender during the Bombers’ home opener on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers shut out by Kerry Park in first home game

Carver Tim Paul, left, talks with a collaborator prior to the ‘closing the eyes’ ceremony for n’aasn’aas?aqsa Aug. 13, 2021 at the Maritime Discovery Centre. The totem will be unveiled in its final resting place near Victoria Quay on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
New home for totem pole in Port Alberni

Jim Doiron and Wendy Haas bought the last Valley Vonka bar at Coombs Country Candy on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 and it turned out to be a winner! They opened the milk chocolate bar to discover the second golden ticket of the 2021 fundraiser. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Second Valley Vonka golden ticket has been revealed

Byron Tait pitches for the Angels in the league opener for Senior Men’s Baseball Fall League at Lon Miles Field, Klitsa Park, on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. The Angels defeated the A’s 8–1 in the first game. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Senior men’s baseball league kicks off in Port Alberni