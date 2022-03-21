Kelowna anti-vax protester charged with uttering threats against reporter

Bruce Orydzuk is charged following a July 13 incident outside a vaccine clinic

A well-known anti-vaccine protestor from Kelowna is being charged with uttering threats against a member of the media.

Bruce Orydzuk was charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm on March 3.

The charge stems from an Aug. 26, 2021 incident, when RCMP received a report of a disturbance from a member of the media.

“The complainant reported that a male suspect approached them and allegedly uttered threats of harm. The male suspect was identified and the investigative findings were submitted for review of potential criminal charges,” stated Cpl. Tammy Lobb.

This incident comes after Orydzuk was accused of hurling racist insults towards a Sikh security guard outside of a Kelowna COVID-19 vaccine clinic on July 13, 2021.

Orydzuk is scheduled to appear in Kelowna Provincial Court on April 14, for charges of uttering threats against Global reporter Darrian Matassa-Fung.

Cpl. Lobb confirmed that RCMP forwarded its findings to Crown Counsel regarding the investigation into Orydzuk’s tirade, where he repeatedly told the guard that “he is not a Canadian” and to “go back to your country.”

The incident was captured on video.

Gordon Comer with the prosecution service said at this time Orydzuk has only been charged in relation to uttering threats against Matassa-Fung.

This is vile, racist behaviour. If this is how you treat people, you are the problem. Racism is a scourge and we must stand together against it to build a better province. https://t.co/9vySVQH0aG — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) July 15, 2021

COVID-19Kelownavaccines