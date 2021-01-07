A Kelowna church congregation will continue to worship together, despite receiving a ticket by police. (Pixabay)

A Kelowna church congregation will continue to worship together, despite receiving a ticket by police. (Pixabay)

Kelowna church vows to keep congregating, fight fine after breaking gathering ban

Since the pandemic began, Harvest Ministries has not stopped gathering

A Kelowna church congregation will continue to worship together, despite receiving a ticket from police.

Earlier the Capital News reported that Harvest Ministries International in Kelowna was issued a $2,300 ticket for violating COVID-19 public health orders, for the second time.

Mounties visited the church twice, once on Dec. 6, taking an educational approach, and again on Dec. 19, when they issued a ticket to the ministry representative.

READ MORE: Second large gathering at Kelowna church results in ticket

Senior staff member and pastor, Heather Lucier, who confirmed she received the ticket from RCMP on Dec. 19, said it was expected, and changes nothing.

She explained their non-denominational 100-person congregation gathers two nights a week, split into two 50-person, socially-distanced groups.

Since the pandemic began, Lucier said they haven’t stopped gathering.

“Truth of the matter is, we haven’t stopped. Because we believe it’s our constitutional right to do so.

“We have let our people know that biblically, the bible says don’t neglect gathering together. That’s the high law that we follow. And if there’s an issue… if we have to choose, we’re choosing biblical law.”

Harvest Ministry has been around for about 18 years, and in Kelowna, since 2018. Lucier said the church is just one part of a global humanitarian effort.

She said if bars and restaurants can be open, so should they be allowed to welcome people in, adding the church should be considered an essential service.

“Suicide rates are going up, depression rates are going up, and people are looking to the church. And it’s time for the church to make a stand. And so we are making a stand,” Lucier said.

She explained they’re not protesting for the sake of protesting.

“This is what we’ve done, this is what we always will do. So we’re just continuing on. We’re just doing what we’re called to do, as pastors and leaders. We’re having our church open.”

The Kelowna RCMP called Lucier’s statements “very disappointing,” adding officers will continue to actively investigate and take necessary enforcement action on reports of non-compliance with the provincial health orders.

Lucier confirmed Jan. 7 that following the ticket, the church has consulted with a lawyer, and plans on fighting it in court. She said a date has not yet been set for a court date, and expects to know more in the coming months.

READ MORE: Westlake Drive reopens after truck fire

READ MORE: B.C. surgery wait list getting shorter after COVID-19 disruption

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Report unveils final moments before still-missing Cessna crashed into Fraser River in June

Just Posted

A former tattoo shop on Third Avenue is boarded up after the Port Alberni Fire Department ordered the building to be vacated due to unsafe conditions. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Unofficial ‘shelter’ shut down in Port Alberni commercial district

Fire department deemed building was unsafe

Island Health had a record number of new cases reported Jan. 6 (Black Press Media file photo)
Island Health’s daily COVID-19 case count reaches record high

28 new cases reported on Jan. 6

Monica Odenwald, cuddling one of her cats that survived a house fire, has a lot to be thankful for despite losing almost everything in 2020 to the fire. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Woman finds silver lining to 2020

She lost almost everything in a house fire, except perspective

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council nurse Marion Guiraud administers a Moderna vaccine shot to Huu-ay-aht chief councillor Robert Dennis Sr. at Huu-ay-aht’s Anacla Government office on Monday. Photo courtesy, Rachel Young.
Eight Island Health region First Nations share 1,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna vaccine given six West Coast Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations, two others on North Island

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry receives a dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Victoria last week. (Island Health photo)
Editorial: We can resolve to limit what COVID-19 costs us

If we feel like we ‘lost a year’ in 2020, we can resolve for better in 2021

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

A Kelowna church congregation will continue to worship together, despite receiving a ticket by police. (Pixabay)
Kelowna church vows to keep congregating, fight fine after breaking gathering ban

Since the pandemic began, Harvest Ministries has not stopped gathering

Pattullo Bridge replacement is one of a group of major construction projects due to begin in B.C. with union-only labour. (Black Press Media)
LETTER: Compulsory trades training for B.C. apprentices makes sense

B.C. Building Trades women’s group endorses NDP’s move

Police boats were called in to search the Fraser River after a report that a plane had crashed where the river runs between Langley and Maple Ridge (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times)
Report unveils final moments before still-missing Cessna crashed into Fraser River in June

Still no sign of plane or passengers from Jun. 6 crash

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Nanaimo RCMP hope to find the owner of cash that flew out of a moving vehicle in the north end on Monday. (File photo)
Pedestrian in Nanaimo finds money ‘floating from the sky,’ turns it over to RCMP

Woman out for a walk gathers up cash that flew out of moving vehicle

The Snaw-Naw-As First Nation’s Tim Hortons store reported on Jan. 6, 2021, that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. (Snaw-Naw-As Photo)
Worker at mid-Island highway Tim Hortons store tests positive for COVID-19

Snaw-Naw-As First Nation in Lantzville reports contact tracing initiated, store disinfected

Snuneymuxw First Nation’s Daisy Elliott has gone public with her COVID-19 diagnosis in the hope of instilling a sense of the seriousness about the illness in people. (Facebook)
COVID-19: ‘I want to tell you I took all of the precautions, I’m scared’

Vancouver Island woman goes public with COVID-19 diagnosis to keep others safe

Financial literacy and credit counsellor Pamela George is shown in her home office in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Planning your 2021 budget a chance to reassess your spending and make changes

Saving a six-month buffer is important to start building that rainy-day cushion

Most Read