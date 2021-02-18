Kelowna Law Courts. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Kelowna Law Courts. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Kelowna Mountie found not guilty of sexual assault after Crown suggests acquittal

Crown counsel said questioning of the alleged victim exposed weaknesses in credibility and reliability

UPDATE: 2:10 p.m.

A Southeast District RCMP constable has been found not guilty of sexual assault after the Crown suggested his acquittal on Thursday morning.

On what was supposed to be the third day of a four-day trial, Mountie Chad Vance has been acquitted of the sexual assault charge he was facing.

Judge Roy Dickey returned at 2 p.m., rendering his verdict in the short, three-minute appearance.

Dickey said he observed the same weaknesses in the alleged victim’s testimony that both the Crown and defence did. Though not agreeing with all of the defence’s submissions, Dickey agreed the Crown’s evidence was not substantial enough for a conviction.

Vance is scheduled for an RCMP conduct hearing in April, facing potential removal from the force. He’s facing seven allegations he violated section 7.1 of the RCMP’s code of conduct which mandates “members behave in a manner that is not likely to discredit the force.” It is unclear how his acquittal will affect the conduct hearing. In the meantime, he remains on an unpaid suspension.

twitter.com

line

———————

After two days of trial, the Crown is inviting an acquittal of a Southeast District RCMP constable who is charged with sexual assault, the court heard on Thursday morning (Feb. 18).

Allegations against Chad Vance, 50, were outlined in court by the alleged victim earlier this week. She claimed Vance anally raped her on the back porch of his Kelowna home while she was suntanning in July 2015.

Through cross-examination on Tuesday, defence lawyer Trevor Martin pushed her on the timeline, revealing several inconsistencies regarding specific dates, which the woman said she couldn’t recall due to the alleged offence having occurred six years ago.

READ MORE: Kelowna Mountie denies rape allegation

Crown counsel Timothy McKelvey said that the alleged victim’s cross-examination exposed several weaknesses regarding her credibility and reliability. As such, he said the likelihood of conviction is slim and the charge standard is no longer met. McKelvey added Vance’s evidence remained consistent throughout questioning.

Given the burden of proof not being met, both lawyers are now suggesting Vance be acquitted.

On Wednesday, Vance flatly denied he raped the woman.

Still having to consider all evidence presented in the trial despite the recommendation of both parties, the judge is expected to return with his verdict at 2 p.m.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPsexual assault

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Commons to debate Senate changes to assisted-dying bill as deadline looms

Just Posted

(NEWS FILE PHOTO)
San Group opposes move to increase light industry tax in Port Alberni

City council considers bringing light, heavy industry rates ‘into parity’ at 5.3%

This truck was among what organizers say were 85 vehicles travelling from the Saanich Peninsula and beyond to take part in a rally outside the provincial legislature in solidarity of farmers in India protesting a trio of bills. The protests in India have led to deadly violence and intensified religious-nationalistic conflicts. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Alberni’s Sikh community to rally for Indian farmers

Convoy expected to gather at Sikh temple Feb. 21

NEWS FILE PHOTO
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District, Salvation Army sign MOU

Deal formalizes Salvation Army’s delivery of emergency services in region

The current exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre features pictures from the Community Arts Council’s permanent collection. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre planning a COVID-19 art exhibit

Community Arts Council wants to see what local artists have been up to during pandemic

The proposed location of the new liquor store at Quality Foods. (SCREENSHOT)
New liquor store proposed for Quality Foods lot in Port Alberni

Virtual public hearing set for Tuesday, March 9 at 6 p.m.

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Pfizer to ship nearly three million doses over next six weeks, Moderna more than 1.4 million.

Kelowna Law Courts. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna Mountie found not guilty of sexual assault after Crown suggests acquittal

Crown counsel said questioning of the alleged victim exposed weaknesses in credibility and reliability

The Peace Tower is pictured on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, as lawmakers return to the House of Commons following the winter break. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Commons to debate Senate changes to assisted-dying bill as deadline looms

The House of Commons will debate on Tuesday

Texas: TWitter @zanexdaniel
Winter storm knocks out power for days, kills 9 in Texas

More than 4 million people at one point were enduring outages in subfreezing temperatures.

(Trail Times file photo)
Grand jury rejects charges against officer in Atlanta teen’s death

“A man was shot in his back as he was running away from law enforcement. He posed no threat”

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves B.C. Supreme Court during a break from a hearing in Vancouver, Wednesday, January 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
U.S. election makes ‘moot’ argument to release Meng: attorney general

Meng is facing extradition to the United States on fraud charges

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count rises to 617 Thursday

Fraser Health, Northern Health regions see more infection

In this illustration made available by NASA, the Perseverance rover casts off its spacecraft's cruise stage, minutes before entering the Martian atmosphere. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)
‘Touchdown confirmed!’: NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life

Perseverance becomes the ninth spacecraft since the 1970s to successfully land on the red planet

Most Read