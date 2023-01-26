(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

B.C. nurse reprimanded after Indigenous person left unresponsive in emergency room

Katherine Lowe ​has agreed to a public reprimand including a breach of ethical practice

A Kelowna registered nurse has been reprimanded for a breach of ethical practice after an Indigenous person was left unresponsive in an emergency room.

A decision by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives states a panel of inquiry approved a consent agreement between the college and Katherine Lowe regarding practice issues that occurred in Sept. 2021 while she was working as an emergency room nurse.

“Ms. Lowe found an Indigenous person apparently pulseless and unresponsive in the vestibule of the emergency department,” according to the decision.

“Ms. Lowe did not adequately assess or perform any resuscitative measures for them, concluding they were deceased. Further, she did not meet documentation standards related to the said incident.”

The decision did not specify if the individual died.

Lowe ​has allowed her registration to lapse but has agreed to a public reprimand for a breach of ethical practice, documentation, client-focused provision of care, and duty to provide care standards.

If she should successfully reapply for registration in B.C., Lowe has voluntarily agreed to conditions on her practice including a suspension of her nursing registration for two months, and education in documentation, ethics, and Indigenous cultural safety.

READ MORE: ‘Coffee with a Cop’ completes successful January, more events in the future: Kelowna RCMP

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HospitalsKelownanurse

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Human bones found in Kamloops belong to missing Kelowna man
Next story
Pedestrian dies in apparent hit-and-run incident in Nanaimo

Just Posted

A black bear mother and cub fish for salmon in a creek near Ucluelet. (Westerly file photo)
Vancouver Island chasing better strategies for living with bears and cougars

Jagmeet Singh takes a tour of the CME shipyard in Port Alberni on Tuesday, Jan. 24. (PHOTO COURTESY RIEL MCGUIRE)
Industrial waterfront development, Indigenous issues on table as NDP leader visits Alberni Valley

Alberni Pacific Division (APD) Sawmill, owned by Western Forest Products, is located on Port Alberni’s waterfront. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Western Forest Products announces indefinite curtailment of Port Alberni sawmill

The Eagles Hall is located on Lower Third Avenue in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Cold weather shelter to open at Eagles Hall in Port Alberni