Kelowna RCMP say piano teacher may have assaulted multiple students

RCMP are seeking more information about Neil Wong, 54

Kelowna RCMP believe there many be additional information related to a piano teacher charged with sexual offences against a child.

RCMP said in a press release that due to the nature of the teacher’s access to youth, others may have also been assaulted.

Investigators have learned Neil Nein-Nein Wong, 54, taught a number of students out of his home and online. The total number of students remains unknown at this time.

“We are asking families who have received piano lessons from Neil Wong to contact the Kelowna RCMP Child Abuse Unit at 778-940-2240 and quote file number 2022-9344,” said Cpl. Tim Russell of the Vulnerable Persons Unit.

On Feb. 17, 2021, the Kelowna RCMP Child Abuse Unit began an investigation into allegations that a child had been sexually assaulted by their male piano teacher. The incidents allegedly occurred over an eight-month period in 2021 when the child was taking lessons at Wong’s home.

The next day, the Kelowna RCMP Child Abuse Unit arrested Wong for Sexual Interference and Sexual Assault. He was released from police custody on strict conditions to have no contact with anyone under the age of 16 for any reason. On March 3, the teacher attended the Kelowna Provincial Court and sought a variance to those conditions.

On April 22, the BC Prosecution Service approved the charges against the teacher.

Wong is scheduled to appear in Kelowna Provincial Court on June 16.

