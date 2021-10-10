Kelowna RCMP seeking public assistance in finding missing Port Alberni man

Kelowna RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating a missing Port Alberni resident.

Ivan Glaim-Frank was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 26 leaving a residence in the 3000-block of Lakeshore Road in Kelowna. Mounties have followed up on several leads since Glaim-Frank’s disappearance but he remains missing. Investigators believe that Ivan may be in the Kelowna area or may have travelled to Vancouver Island.

“Police are very concerned for Ivan’s health and well-being, and family and friends report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long,” wrote Cst. Solana Paré in a press release.

Glaim-Frank is described as an Indigenous male who is 18 years old. He is 5 ft. 9 in. (175 cm) and 161 lbs (73 kg). He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ivan is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

