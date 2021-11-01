B.C. Liberal candidates assemble for a group photo as the leadership campaign moves toward a party vote in February 2022. From left: Kevin Falcon, Michael Lee, Renee Merrifield, Gavin Dew, Val Litwin and Ellis Ross. (B.C. Liberal Party)

B.C. Liberal candidates assemble for a group photo as the leadership campaign moves toward a party vote in February 2022. From left: Kevin Falcon, Michael Lee, Renee Merrifield, Gavin Dew, Val Litwin and Ellis Ross. (B.C. Liberal Party)

Kevin Falcon drops campaign worker after rival’s allegation

Michael Lee campaign manager says supporter swore at her

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate Kevin Falcon has “ended the relationship” with one of his campaign team after allegations of abusive behaviour directed at the campaign manager of a rival candidate.

Diamond Isinger, a long-time party supporter and campaign manager for Vancouver-Langara MLA Michael Lee, said she was approached in downtown Vancouver on Friday night by a group of Falcon campaign workers.

“The incident included sexual comments from an individual, sexually suggestive jokes about me from another individual, which I called out and defended myself heartily in response to, and at the worst point, I was berated with misogynistic slurs and profane insults while being yelled at for 15-plus minutes,” Isinger said in a statement posted to social media on Sunday, Oct. 31.

Falcon issued his own statement Monday, after discussing the incident with Isinger and apologizing to her for the actions of one individual.

“We’ve since spoken to that member, and based on the conversation, there was sufficient acknowledgment of Diamond’s account that I have ended the relationship between him and my campaign team,” Falcon said. “These incidents are unfortunately all too common and I commend Diamond for speaking up on behalf of herself and all the women who have experienced these encounters.”

Former premier Christy Clark and leadership candidates Renee Merrifield, Val Litwin and Gavin Dew also spoke out on social media in support of Isinger.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Previous story
Canadian Dairy Commission recommends large increase in farm gate milk prices
Next story
Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns appointed mental health and addictions critic

Just Posted

Courtenay-Alberni NDP MP Gord Johns in the House of Commons. File photo
Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns appointed mental health and addictions critic

Cities across B.C. experienced record-breaking temperatures during the heat dome that hit much of the province at the end June, 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Summer heat dome killed 48 on Vancouver Island: BC Coroners Service

Tracy Adams, one of two managers at Abbeyfield House in Port Alberni, is committed to serving seniors. (PHOTO COURTESY ORLANDO DELANO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Abbeyfield Port Alberni house managers have strong bond with residents

Staff and students at EJ Dunn Elementary School celebrate the grand opening of two new playgrounds by singing the school district’s Nuu-chah-nulth celebration song. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Students at a Port Alberni elementary school have a new place to play