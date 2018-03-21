Kinder Morgan protest planned for Port Alberni

Tanker approaches Westridge terminal in Burnaby, where crude oil and refined fuels have been delivered since 1954. The project to twin the line is underway. (Kinder Morgan Canada)

Concerned Port Alberni residents will be gathering at Harbour Quay on Friday as part of a nationwide protest against the Kinder Morgan pipeline project.

Port Alberni will be one of the many cities across Canada adding its voice to those in B.C. who oppose the pipeline during a Nationwide Day of Protest on Friday, Mar. 23.

“This is Port Alberni’s contribution to the nationwide movement,” explained organizer John Mayba.

The movement is being held across the country to protest the proposed expansion of the Kinder Morgan pipeline. Almost 30 anti-pipeline protestors were arrested at the Kinder Morgan site last week.

“We’re getting the word out,” said Mayba on Monday. “It seems like there is going to be a lot of support for this protest.”

He added, “People seem to be very concerned about the pipeline and its impact on the Georgia Strait and surrounding waters. There’s also the impact on climate change.”

The protest will take place at 5 p.m. at Harbour Quay.

